Campbell middle students inducted into honor society

Members of the Campbell Middle School Spartan Chapter recently were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.

The annual induction ceremony was held on Feb. 23 with more than 300 attendees.

Special guests included the City of Daytona Beach Police Honor Guard; Ida Wright of the Volusia County School Board; Susan Freeman, Volusia County Schools Area II Superintendent; James Tager, principal of Atlantic High School; and many parents and other community members.

Dr. Jerry L. Picott is the principal of Campbell Middle School. Linda Huger is the sponsor of the school’s Spartan chapter. Gregory Dukes and Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale rendered the music for the evening. A reception immediately followed the induction ceremony.

The prestigious National Junior Honor Society is built on character, scholarship, leadership. Service and citizenship.

The inductees

Sixth grade

Abigail Aponte

Tyja Beans

Diana Braswell

Edward Butts

Marilyn Carranza

Jadeen Coke

Jarique Cooper

Jordan Cowan

Daniel Cox

Angel Dasalvi

Ja’Naris Ellis

R’Nyah Fields

Shelby Fischer

Rodrick Hutchinson

Giahna Jenkins

Janneil Marshall

Jonathan Martin

Rachel Mascar

Fatima Mims

Dyami Montero

Aryana Otero

De Miya Prince

Jalia Walker

Janissa White

Blaze Whitmus

Seventh grade

Jabari Aspilaire

Trevor Brinson

Christopher Castro

Jarail Clemmons

Keyana Colella

Aniya Dixon

Kalyb Evans

Amari Fernandez

Joshua Garcia

Asia Hall

Ronmel Martinez Reyes

Dontre Nelson

Daniel Owen

Jenell Poole

Diamond Robinson

Indhira Wade

James Wardlaw

Willow Zick

Eighth grade

Leroy Adlam

Ann Auguste

Keiarre Davenport

Jasmine DeJesus

Noris Gonzales-Sevilla

JoShaun Grier-Booze

Raquel Hernandez

Alyssa Horabik

Jared Jackson

Javan Jackson

Malana Jackson

Aleah Johnson

Destiny Johnson

Kailyn Klarich

Taniyah Lloyd

Tegin Miller

Matthew Ojeda

Zionah Rene

Mariely Rosario

Nina Samuel

Angelina Scheuerman

Ryker Shock

Zyonni Sipp

Jasmine Smith

Shariah Taylor

Celah Teschner

Camron Thomas

Katelyn Thomas

Justice Thompson

Dernesha Victor

Delize White

Cheyenne Williams

Evan Williams