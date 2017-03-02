Campbell middle students inducted into honor society

Members of the Campbell Middle School Spartan Chapter recently were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.
The annual induction ceremony was held on Feb. 23 with more than 300 attendees.
Special guests included the City of Daytona Beach Police Honor Guard; Ida Wright of the Volusia County School Board; Susan Freeman, Volusia County Schools Area II Superintendent; James Tager, principal of Atlantic High School; and many parents and other community members.
Dr. Jerry L. Picott is the principal of Campbell Middle School. Linda Huger is the sponsor of the school’s Spartan chapter. Gregory Dukes and Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale rendered the music for the evening. A reception immediately followed the induction ceremony.
The prestigious National Junior Honor Society is built on character, scholarship, leadership. Service and citizenship.
The inductees
Sixth grade
Abigail Aponte
Tyja Beans
Diana Braswell
Edward Butts
Marilyn Carranza
Jadeen Coke
Jarique Cooper
Jordan Cowan
Daniel Cox
Angel Dasalvi
Ja’Naris Ellis
R’Nyah Fields
Shelby Fischer
Rodrick Hutchinson
Giahna Jenkins
Janneil Marshall
Jonathan Martin
Rachel Mascar
Fatima Mims
Dyami Montero
Aryana Otero
De Miya Prince
Jalia Walker
Janissa White
Blaze Whitmus
Seventh grade
Jabari Aspilaire
Trevor Brinson
Christopher Castro
Jarail Clemmons
Keyana Colella
Aniya Dixon
Kalyb Evans
Amari Fernandez
Joshua Garcia
Asia Hall
Ronmel Martinez Reyes
Dontre Nelson
Daniel Owen
Jenell Poole
Diamond Robinson
Indhira Wade
James Wardlaw
Willow Zick
Eighth grade
Leroy Adlam
Ann Auguste
Keiarre Davenport
Jasmine DeJesus
Noris Gonzales-Sevilla
JoShaun Grier-Booze
Raquel Hernandez
Alyssa Horabik
Jared Jackson
Javan Jackson
Malana Jackson
Aleah Johnson
Destiny Johnson
Kailyn Klarich
Taniyah Lloyd
Tegin Miller
Matthew Ojeda
Zionah Rene
Mariely Rosario
Nina Samuel
Angelina Scheuerman
Ryker Shock
Zyonni Sipp
Jasmine Smith
Shariah Taylor
Celah Teschner
Camron Thomas
Katelyn Thomas
Justice Thompson
Dernesha Victor
Delize White
Cheyenne Williams
Evan Williams