‘Divided Soul’ on display at Golden center

Artist Anthony Armstrong, left, shows his work at the opening exhibit ceremony on Feb. 24. With him is Percy Williamson, director of Daytona’s Leisure Services.

An opening event was held on Feb. 24 at the Yvonne Scarlet Golden Education and Cultural Center in Daytona Beach for the “Divided Soul’’ art showcase by Anthony Armstrong.

The artist’s work will be on display at the center through May 19. The center is located at 1000 Vine Street.

“This is our 11th art showcase overall. We decided to bring Armstrong back because he is an outstanding artist. He is also one of the best artists that we have had. He has a lot of new material that we think the community can enjoy,” Daytona Beach’s Leisure Services Director Percy Williamson told the Times last month.

The showcase is being sponsored by VITAS Health Care and the City of Daytona Beach.

Guests view the artwork of Anthony Amstrong during the Feb. 24 reception.
