Not guilty plea for man accused of killing Orlando officer

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

ORLANDO – A judge Wednesday entered not guilty pleas on accused murdered Markeith Loyd’s behalf and ordered that an attorney be appointed to him as stand-by counsel after Loyd claimed that the charges he faces were entered against a corporation created in his name.

“For the records I wanna state that I am Markeith Loyd, flesh and blood human being,” he said in court Wednesday morning. “MARKEITH LOYD, in all capital letters, that’s not me. That’s a corporation that was created at my birth that I do not accept. That’s not me.”

‘Misguided’ argument

The argument is sometimes used by people who consider themselves sovereign citizens and believe they are not subject to the jurisdiction of any government.

“It’s oftentimes misguided, but it’s not the first time the court has heard that position,” Orange-Osceola Chief Judge Frederick Lauten told Loyd.

Loyd is accused in the Dec. 13 death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and the Jan. 9 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who tried to arrest him near a Wal-Mart.

Loyd was scheduled to enter a plea at an arraignment last week, but he asked to delay the hearing because he had not received a copy of the complaint that explains the charges and evidence against him.