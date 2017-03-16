Section 8 applications available April 6 to 8

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will accept pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) waiting list from 12:01 a.m. April 6 to 11:59 p.m. April 8.

Applications must be submitted online at www.volusia.org/section8.

Interested persons can apply from a personal computer, mobile phone or tablet. Public-use computers are available at all public libraries and human services offices during regular business hours.

Preferences are available for Volusia County residents, homeless individuals and families, families that were terminated from the county’s Section 8 program due to insufficient funding, persons who are 62 or older or have disabilities, persons who are employed at least 30 hours a week for the six months before submitting a pre-application, and those working an average of 20 hours a week and attending school or job training for 10 or more hours a week.

About the program

To qualify for the available preferences, individuals and families must provide supportive documentation.

Persons with a disability or limited English proficiency who need assistance to complete a pre-application must contact the Section 8 office by March 27 to schedule an appointment.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) is the federal government’s major program that assists very-low and low-income families, including the elderly and the disabled, to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market.

As Volusia County’s public housing agency, the Community Assistance Division administers approximately 322 housing choice vouchers. This is the first time the county has opened its Section 8 waiting list since 2009.

For more information, contact the Community Assistance Division at 386-736-5955 or section8wl@volusia.org.