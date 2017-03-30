Taking a personal interest in their city

Daytona residents learn about the inner workings of the municipality during a recent citizens academy.

For residents wanting to become more familiar with Daytona Beach’s everyday activities, the city offers a citizens academy program. The only cost is a commitment of time.

The most recent class began on Jan. 31 and ended on March 28. This session ended at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center with the city’s Leisure Services Department.

Throughout the interactive weekly sessions, participants get an in-depth overview of the structure and various functions and services provided by the city. During the nine-week course, participants learn about:

•Water and wastewater systems with a behind-the-scenes tour of the city’s water plant on LPGA Boulevard

•EMS services with a demonstration of life-saving equipment, including a demonstration of the “Jaws of Life” by the fire department

•Crime-fighting initiatives and demonstrations by the police department

•Extensive network of parks and recreation opportunities

•Neighborhood improvement plans

•Road and sidewalk maintenance and traffic management

Information on the next class will be posted on the city’s website, codb.us.