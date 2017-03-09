Truth is coming to light

The Bible (John 8:32) tells us, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” It looks like a lot of things in the Trump administration are beginning to come to light. I pray that all the American people will be set free because many have been shackled by the ‘alternative facts’ of the current administration.
So much is coming to light that some nights I can’t get to sleep. I have to stay awake to try to keep up. Truths that were hidden just keep on coming out.
Protecting information
First, there was the breaking New York Times story that, before leaving office, President Obama’s White House officials rushed to preserve intelligence of Russian hacking to prevent the Russian-Trump details from being scrubbed from the scrutiny of future investigations.
Next came the story regarding newly selected Attorney General Jefferson B. Sessions having avoided mentioning his meetings with Russian officials to the Senate Judiciary Committee while under oath during his confirmation hearings. He tried to evade the actual question asked by Senator Al Franken. Even Republicans began calling for Mr. Sessions to recuse himself during any investigation about possible wrongdoing on the part of the Trump campaign for president.
Senator Tom Cole (R-OK) was pathetic in his defense against truth coming to light. He passed it off as Democrats just trying to explain why they lost the election, reasoning that Democrats just had a flawed candidate! I guess he’s slept through the last two years while we have been overwhelmed by flaws of the Trump campaign, now administration.
A vile list
There’s been racism, sexism, ridicule of the disabled, anti-Semitism, exploitation of Native American lands, lies about President Obama, alternative facts, meanness of spirit, and the list goes on! Everything Mr. Trump hasn’t already falsely blamed on President Obama, Republicans have been wrongly blaming on all Democrats!
The day after the election, I told my worried friends “God has got this!” Every day God sheds more light on truth for us!
Writer Frank Vogl wrote, “Truth. It’s more important now than ever.” He went on to say that fact-checkers are needed, and that they’re needed more than ever. He referred to the New York Times ad regarding truth during the recent Oscars by saying, “…The New York Times is the target of White House abuse…The truth is under attack. The truth is worth defending. The truth requires taking a stand.”
I wonder how long it will be before those who know the truth will help to bring it to light. Many people still look to America as the standard-bearer of truth. Unfortunately, lies and corruption are being normalized so quickly that too many have resolved in frustration that it’s “just the way things are.”
How long?
How long will Americans be willing to exist under the weight of “alternative facts,” instead of seeking the truth and taking a stand that says, “enough is enough”?
To bring their reign to a swift end, all who can do so must bring truth to the light from its darkness.
Dr. E. Faye Williams is national chair of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. Contact her via www.nationalcongressbw.org.
