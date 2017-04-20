Alabaster Ministries seeking mothers for day of pampering

Alabaster Ministries’ Minister Carmen R. Caldwell, M. Div., is offering special gifts for Mother’s Day to women in need of building self-esteem and courage.

The day has been designed for these women to be pampered and lavished for celebrating the special resilient women that they are!

“The event will include a complimentary facial, makeover, satin-hand treatment, and personal leadership coaching and lunch,” said Minister Caldwell. “Also, I am seeking donations for Mother’s Day outfits. My team is very excited to meet and give these special treats to the ladies.’’

Minister Caldwell and her team take pleasure in serving the community.

Since Alabaster Ministries has designed the day for these fabulous ladies, join them and the team on April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast.

All interested ladies – including those recommended by clubs, organizations, and churches – must RSVP immediately to take part in the phenomenal offer.

If you are a vendor, there’s room to apprize yourself of the venture.

Please RSVP at caldwellcarmen1@gmail.com or call 732-646-0002.

‘Missing Our Mothers’ event set for April 29

“The loss of a mother

can never be replaced,

but the love of a mother

can never be lost.”

Kelly Flannery

Women ages 18 and up are invited for caring and sharing as daughters coming together to celebrate the memories of their mothers.

Please bring a framed photo of your mother to share. A complimentary, hot breakfast will be provided.

Heidi Shipley of District 2 of the Palm Coast City Council will be the guest speaker.

This is happening April 29. The check-in time is 8:15 a.m. The actual event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Grand Haven Golf Club, 500 Riverfront Drive, Palm Coast.

There’s no charge to attend. So, please reserve your seat by contacting Yanique Tomlinson immediately at 386-366-6167, or Yanique.Tomlinson@VITAS.com.

The “Missing Our Mothers, Daughters Remember” breakfast is an exclusive adult event.

Black Catholic Guild hosting jazz concert

It will be memorable when St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (S.E.A.S.)’s Black Catholic Guild presents “An Evening of Jazz” for the 21st annual jazz concert.

It’s a collaboration featuring “Shepherd-N-Green” on May 6, 7-9 p.m. in the church hall, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Refreshments are included in the package.

The husband/wife duo will lend their voices to sing R&B, disco, Motown and jazz, as well as sensationalize their acuity on the drum machine, keyboard and saxophone. The audience will find much to enjoy, and it will be great entertainment that’s talked about for a long time.

The donation is $20 per person.

For tickets, call Andrea Parham, 386-439-0430; Sharon Waring, 386-585-4717; or Elaine Toppin, 386-446-6119.

Sopranist to perform at benefit concert

Great classical works will fascinate the audience when soprano Kassy Eugene is presented in a benefit concert, May 7, 6 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Palm Coast, 6050 Palm Coast Parkway.

Kassy grew up onstage, performing under the late Jesse Chapman, music and fine arts director at Palm Coast United Methodist Church. She’s a graduate of Flagler Palm Coast High School. She furthered her studies at the University of North Florida.

She has been cast in the 2017 summer program by the New York Lyric Opera Theater to perform the operas “Die Fledermaus,” “Cosi Fan Tutte,” “Cendrillon,” as well as other oratorios. The operas will be performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the National Opera Center.

The program amounts to over $2,500 in lessons for voice, diction, role preparation, etc. A freewill offering will be requested at the concert.

So come, and give your support to one of Palm Coast’s rising stars! We began taking stock of Kassy’s talent ever since she was in her early teens. And look at Kassy now!

Meeting to address advocacy and aging

Jacqualine Whyte, Flagler County representative of the Area Agency on Aging (ElderSource), states that “With the many changes now facing our senior and disabled citizens, we must be more vigilant.”

Whyte says that the public can join regional and statewide leaders for the discussion “Advocacy and Aging – A Community Conversation.”

Speakers Catherine Anne Avery, RN, LNC, bureau chief of Elder Rights, Florida Department of Elder Affairs; and Linda Levin, M.S.G. executive director of ElderSource, will address the issues facing older adults and Flagler’s growing, aging population.

Special guests will provide overviews of the recent legislative activities affecting older adults as well as present a list of resources and tools that are used to advocate. It will include information concerning local volunteer opportunities.

That’s May 9, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For further details, contact Joanne Hinkel at jhinkel@flaglercounty. org.

Millennials invited to First Church service

The Rev. Dr. Gillard S. Glover, pastor of the First Church of Palm Coast, announced that millennials are invited for worship at the millennial ministry, headed by the Rev. Dr. David L. Blow, Sr.

The service has been set for April 30, 6 p.m., at First Church, 91 Old Kings Road North.

Rev. Blow, a man of God, has studied to show himself approved.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in telecommunications from Morgan State University, a Master of Divinity, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Howard University.

Dr. Blow is part of the adjunct faculty of Bethune-Cookman University’s School of Religion.

For further details on the service for the millennials, contact First Church at 386-446-5759.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to my husband, Louie, April 21; Marsha Rode, April 22; Kevin Senior, Flo Hancock, April 23; Joan Bennett Walker, April 24; Roy A. Benjamin, April 25; Dorothy Robinson and Carolyn Bridges, April 26.