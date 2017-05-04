An open letter to the students, friends and supporters of Bethune-Cookman University

My alma mater Bethune-Cookman, a historically black university in Florida, has invited

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to deliver the commencement speech and receive an

honorary degree. But the policies DeVos pushes would have terrible consequences for future

generations of Bethune-Cookman students — and for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

themselves.

Bethune-Cookman historically serves students from challenged backgrounds, the lion’s share

of these students graduate from public schools throughout America. But DeVos is no fan of public

education, calling our public schools a “dead end,” and using millions of dollars of her family

fortune to promote private-school vouchers; unregulated, for-profit charter schools; and other

policies that defund, destabilize and privatize the public schools our communities rely on.

DeVos’ ideology and advocacy are especially harmful to students of color — the very students

Bethune-Cookman and other HBCUs were created to serve. And the budget proposed by President

Trump and Betsy DeVos would slash billions of dollars in federal funding for programs that

help students of color reach, attend and graduate from college.

Graduates of Bethune-Cookman’s school of education understand the value and importance

of public education, and overwhelmingly return to teach in public schools — a path I took myself

after graduation.

And it’s not just DeVos’ antipathy to public education that raises concerns about this invitation,

but DeVos’ seeming indifference to the history and role of HBCUs in the first place.

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune founded Bethune-Cookman to provide African American students

with the opportunity to receive the highest level of academic quality at a time when black

students were refused entrance into colleges and universities across America.

On February 28, 2017, DeVos released the following statement after meeting with presidents

and chancellors of HCBUs at the White House:

“HBCUs are real pioneers when it comes to school choice. They are living proof that when

more options are provided to students, they are afforded greater access and greater quality.

Their success has shown that more options help students flourish.”

At best, this is an outrageous assertion that black students had opportunities to study where

they chose; at worst, this is a failed attempt to use HBCUs to push an educational reform movement that continues to disenfranchise children throughout this country, especially in her home state of Michigan and specifically Detroit.

The students graduating this year and their families deserve to celebrate their achievement

without controversy — and future generations deserve the opportunity to attend high-quality

public schools and reach for their dreams at institutions like Bethune-Cookman. Inviting Betsy

DeVos creates an unnecessary and unwelcome distraction for students who have worked hard

to earn a degree, and elevating DeVos and her radical ideas threatens the future of public education and the vision and mission of Bethune-Cookman and all HBCUs nationwide.

Please join me in asking university President Edison O. Jackson to reconsider and rescind

DeVos’ invitation.

In Unity,

Fedrick C. Ingram

Proud Alumnus of Bethune-Cookman

Vice President, Florida Education Association