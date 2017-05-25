Businessman and activist Joel Fears dies

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Joel Van Fears, a local electrical engineer and longtime community activist, died on May 21. He was 78.

Mr. Fears and his wife of 49 years, Mary Jackson Fears, often teamed up for Civil War re-enactments and did plenty of research on the people they portrayed from the era. Their award-winning docudrama “Filling The Gap’’ was nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

Mrs. Fears is the author of “Civil War and Living History Reenacting About People of Color.’’

Funeral services for Joel Fears are scheduled for 1 p.m. May 27 at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 317 Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. A viewing is scheduled for May 26 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church and Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Retired from NASA

Mr. Fears was born in Lufkin, Texas on Aug. 10, 1938. He was the youngest of seven children.

He was a graduate of Prairie View A&M University. A Navy veteran, Mr. Fears retired from NASA where he spent 30 years as an electrical engineer and project manager.

Mr. Fears also worked for three years after retirement at then-Daytona Beach Community College, now Daytona State University.

He was a lifelong member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the National Technical Association.

‘True civil rights man’

Mr. Fears also was a lifetime member of the NAACP.

“He was on our Executive Committee for many years. He will be truly missed. He was a quiet man but when he spoke, he spoke volumes when it came to policies and procedures and protocols,’’ stated Cynthia Slater, president of the Volusia County/Daytona Beach NAACP.

“I looked up to him. He was a true civil rights man whom I recognized as a leader in his own right.”

“He won many NAACP awards, plaques and recognitions. I was just shocked when I found that he had passed,’’ Slater added.

Survivors

Along with his wife, Mr. Fears is survived by his son Joel Van Fears Jr.; stepson, John Anderson; grandson, John Anderson III; sister, Shirley Davis; brother-in-law, Rev. Milbrew Davis; and other relatives.

Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., is in charge of arrangements.

Internment will be at Restlawn Cemetery, 818 North 25th St., Sanford.