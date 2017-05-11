Campbell Middle festival to benefit after-school program

Campbell Middle School’s Night Alive after-school program has designated May 12 for its first Festival in the Field.

The free festival will be a regional event for local schools, community residents, students and their families. It will take place from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Campbell Middle, 625 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach.

The Festival in the Field event will benefit the after-school program, which serves as an academic and personal enrichment program inspiring youth to academic excellence. The event was organized to encourage family engagement and community collaboration in supporting students and their families to experience a better quality of life.

‘Another creative venture’

The entertainment will include local drum lines, singers, musicians and local speakers. Family activities will include bounce houses, rock climbing, a train ride, water slides and a food court.

Campbell’s Night Alive is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote academic enrichment, and personal enrichment along with family education.

The school’s principal is Dr. Jerry Picott. Kennedy Jacobs is the director of the Nights Alive program.

“We are just ecstatic to bring another creative venture to our community,” Jacobs said. “This festival will, in turn, benefit the community in other ways, since all of the profits are going to the Campbell’s Night Alive Program.

For more information about the program, visit http://campbellnightalive.wixsite.com/cna-1.