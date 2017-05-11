Community News

Library to offer skimmers seminar

Have you ever been scammed on the phone, swamped by sales calls, or had your card skimmed at a gas station? Learn what the state is doing to protect you at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach.

Alexander Warmka will explain how his department is fighting back through the Florida Do Not Call list, fuel inspections to combat gas-pump skimmers, and actions against fraudulent telemarketers. Warmka is a training and outreach coordinator with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services, the state’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, information and protection.

The free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library. Reservations are not required.

For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.

Sweet corn festival returns on June 3

The Third Annual Sweet Corn Festival hosted by the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 at Pettis Park in New Smyrna Beach. The park is located at 400 N. Duss St.

This is a free family-oriented event with fresh corn from the Zellwood farms, barbecue, other food, games, music and museum tours.

Vendor opportunities are still available.

For additional information, call 386-295-0676 or 386-478-1934.

Workshop to focus on Parkinson’s drugs

Rob Thwaites of Compass Research will discuss upcoming clinical trials on medications for Parkinson’s disease from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach.

Thwaites will explain how the new drugs work in the body and how they are expected to bring therapeutic value.

The free program is co-sponsored by the Parkinson Association of Greater Daytona Beach and the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library.

Seating is limited. Reservations are required by noon May 22. RSVP by calling 386-676-6375.

Deputy to discuss crime investigations

Are you a fan of murder mysteries? Join Sgt. A.J. Pagliari as he explains how true crimes are investigated at noon Saturday, May 20, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Sgt. Pagliari supervises the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide, Crime Scene and Cold Case Squad.

The free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library. Reservations are not required.

For more information, call Lorri Davis at 386-257-6036, option 4.