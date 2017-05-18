Community News

Flagler to install more ‘burn ban’ signs

Officials are taking additional measure to ensure that all are aware there is a countywide burn ban in Flagler County that will remain in effect until further notice.

“It’s a blessing that currently there are no wildfires burning in Flagler County,” Fire Rescue Chief Don Petito said. “The weather conditions – low humidity and a lack of rain – make the conditions ripe for it. We are asking our residents and visitors to be vigilant about anything flammable.”

Around the county

Twelve burn ban signs have been installed in various locations with plans to install three more by the week’s end.

“We are adding signs in the area of Rima Ridge, John Anderson Highway and Old Kings Road South,” Petito said. “We want anyone and everyone who is driving in Flagler County to be reminded about the burn ban.”

Florida Forest Service conducted a 350-acre back burn in Putnam County to reduce the fuel load to keep a 25-acre wildfire from burning out of control.

“Drift smoke is likely today from this fire and the West Mims fire (in Georgia),” Petito said.

‘Red Flag Warning’

Flagler County’s FireFlight helicopter is currently working fire calls only, and not transporting patients. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a “Red Flag Warning” from noon to 8 p.m. because of the low level of relative humidity and fuel moisture and the predicted high temperatures.

The burn ban prohibits the following:

•The sale, use and discharge of fireworks

•Open burning, including the use of fire pits and containers

•Charcoal-burning barbecue grills – including those at Flagler County Parks and Recreation facilities

•Throwing matches or cigarettes (or other burning materials) from car windows

•Parking vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas

“We are really asking everyone to take this seriously,” County Administrator Craig Coffey said.

“Flicking a cigarette a car window really can start a fire, so please don’t do it. It’s a safety concern.”

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

For safety tips, go to www.flaglercounty.org/firewise.

Historic Preservation Board to meet May 23

Volusia County’s Historic Preservation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in DeBary Hall Historic Site’s stable, 198 Sunrise Blvd., DeBary.

In honor of National Historic Preservation Month, the advisory board will express appreciation to individuals and associations that have volunteered to protect and promote the county’s heritage resources this past year.

Those being recognized are:

•Walter Welch, Catherine Carr, the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Troop 407 Eagle Scout David Trulio for their work with historic African-American cemeteries needing care

•Evelyn Clickard and Peacock Chapter of the Daughters of 1812 for marking and dedicating War of 1812 veteran Nathan Hall’s resting place in Purdom Cemetery

•West Volusia Historical Society members Rita Gillis, Donna Toner and Deborah McShane for guided bus tours of Cassadaga National Register Historic District

•Dorothy Moore for assisting with archaeological monitoring in Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve

•Kim Reading, the Orange City VIA Woman’s Club, DeLeon Springs Civic Association and West Volusia Historical Society for assistance with the state historical markers at the DeLeon Springs and Orange City colored schools

•The Bethune Beach Property Owners Association for securing the Bethune Beach state historical marker

•Christopher Jacobs for his work on the Domingo Reyes Grant state historic marker

•The Pioneer Settlement for the Creative Arts for its work in stabilizing the Joseph Underhill House

•The Bethel AME Congregation for its successful restoration project and Jerry Mills for assisting with grant administration

Advisory board members will share “This Place Matters” photos taken of historic sites with the people who care about them. The meeting will also include election of officers and updates on projects.

The public is invited to attend and participate in the meeting.

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Officer Julie Adams Scofield at jscofield@volusia.org or 386-736-5953, ext. 12008.

Deltona to present Community Health Expo

On June 3, Deltona Parks & Recreation will host the 6th annual Community Health Expo giving families the opportunity to gather health-related information and meet with health care providers from the area.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd. The expo is a one-day event designed to provide opportunities for all Deltona families to educate themselves on health and wellness related resources available to them both in and around Deltona.

The expo will emphasize improved wellness and overall health for the entire family, including children, young adults, moms, dads and seniors.

Over 30 vendors from health care providers, wellness organizations, financial and retirement advisors and government liaisons will have displays. Free massages, blood pressure checks and other screenings will also be available.

The City of Deltona’s co-sponsors are Halifax Health and Family Health Source.

For additional information, contact Deltona Parks & Recreation, 386-878-8900.