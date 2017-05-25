Community News

May 29 program to honor veterans

Lohman Community Outreach will host a Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance to honor local veterans on May 29. The 11 a.m. service will take place will take place at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave.

The family-friendly event is free and a lunch will be provided after the program.

Lohman Community Outreach is a program of Lohman Funeral Homes, Cemeteries & Cremation.

For more information, call Leslie Fisk at 386-673-1100.

84 sites to participate in summer food program

Volusia County’s Human Services Office is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program for children at 84 sites from June 5 through Aug. 11.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritionally balanced meals regardless of race, color, sex, disability or national origin during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available.

All children age 18 and younger are eligible for meals at no charge, and there will be no discrimination in meal service. The programs are approved only for geographical areas where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

For a complete list of sites, visit www.volusia.org/summerfood.

For more information, call the Human Services Office at 386-254-4648, ext. 12980 or 12984.

Health Expo is June 3 in Deltona

On June 3, Deltona Parks & Recreation will host its sixth annual Community Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd.

The expo will emphasize improved wellness and overall health for the entire family.

Vendors from health care providers, wellness organizations, financial and retirement advisors and government liaisons will have displays. Free massages, blood pressure checks and other screenings will be available.

For additional information, call 386-878-8900.