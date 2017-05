‘Divided Soul’ closes at Golden center

A closing reception was held May 19 at the Yvonne Scarlet Golden Education and Cultural Center in Daytona Beach for the “Divided Soul’’ art showcase by Anthony Armstrong, which opened on Feb. 24. The artist is shown speaking at the closing event in the photos on the right. The May 19 closing included refreshments and live entertainment. The showcase was sponsored by VITAS Health Care and the City of Daytona Beach.