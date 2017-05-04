Don’t rush to judgment on Bill Cosby

EVIN COSBY
GUEST COMMENTARY
I am the youngest of five. I remember our family trips and moving to New York City just so we could be closer to my father, Bill Cosby, as he worked. He always wanted us to be a part of his whole life.
I felt loved and remembered loving the moments that my parents shared with us by exposing us to all types of people from all walks of life. We grew up appreciating my father’s success because we knew the prejudice and racism he endured getting to where he got, and how hard he worked for our family.
Family and friends
Because I loved my childhood, I couldn’t wait to have a family of my own. I have two amazing children who love their grandfather. I already work hard as a single mother with no full-time help and a career in fashion design. I am lucky that I have supportive friends because my children and I need that support.
The public persecution of my dad and the cruelty of the media and those who brand my father a “rapist” without ever knowing the truth – and who shame our family and our friends for defending my dad – makes all of this so much worse for my family and my children.
When people are so quick to cast hate, and make accusations of horrific violence against my dad, they are callous in their carelessness about the harm they are causing to others.
I thought when my brother Ennis was murdered, that was the worst nightmare of all time. It’s so hurtful to this day. I try to block out the day he was killed, but that pain has only worsened in these last years.
Our pain triggers others
For some reason, my family’s pain has been a trigger for people to seize upon us harder. On the same day that Ennis was murdered, a woman came out claiming that my father had a “love child.”
She was arrested for extortion. She was not my father’s daughter.
On the day I gave birth to my son, another woman came out, but that case was dismissed, too. The district attorney investigated her claims and didn’t press charges.
Two years ago, and more than 10 years later, several women came out. They claimed to have been raped and drugged. Their stories didn’t match up. Instead of going through the criminal justice system, these stories never got investigated and just got repeated. They have been accepted as the truth.
People were constantly reaching out to me about why doesn’t your dad say something. I kept saying, “He’s trying,” but the media is only interested in the stories of the women.
Friends of ours tried to help, but the media wouldn’t print what they said or knew. Our friends that spoke up were pressured to shut up. No one wanted to print their supportive words.
We live in a scandalous country where the more sexualized and provocative the story, the more attention it gets.
We are told that we have fundamental rights to be innocent until proven guilty. But if enough people think you are a bad person, you are branded a bad person and the media just reinforces that.
Deserves fairness
My dad, like every American, deserves to be treated fairly under the law. On “The Cosby Show” and on “A Different World,” he took on then taboo subjects like menstrual cycles and rape, and even did a show on AIDS before anyone else would bring it up.
I am his fourth daughter. He raised me to go to college, start my own business, and be my own woman. He is helping me raise my children and teach them family values. I know that my father loves me and loves my sisters and my mother.
He loves and respects women. He is not abusive, violent or a rapist. Like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family.
Family punished
The harsh and hurtful accusations of things that supposedly happened 40 or 50 years ago, before I was born, in another lifetime, and that have been carelessly repeated as truth without allowing my dad to defend himself and without requiring proof, has punished every one of us. They have punished the talented people who were still earning money and feeding their families from my dad’s shows and work.
I am pleased that finally we are seeing the whole picture and seeing cases and claims dismissed from court. I just hope that those who prejudged my dad are now willing to admit that they were wrong.
Evin Cosby is Bill Cosby’s youngest child.
