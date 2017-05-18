Focus

Daytona Deliverance to honor, pastor, wife

Daytona Deliverance Church of God will honor Bishop William A. Lee and Lady Sheila Lee June 9-11 for their eighth Pastoral Appreciation Celebration.

The anniversary weekend will begin at 7 p.m. June 9 with “An Evening with the Lees” produced by the Youth Department of the church. The church is located at 601 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The “Kingdom Moment,’’ a black-tie optional banquet, will take place on June 10 at 6 p.m. at the Peninsula Club of Daytona Beach. It will feature Ivan Ray, a trombone recording artist.

The “Kingdom Mentor,’’ a June 11 morning worship experience, will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Daytona Deliverance Church of God. The guest preacher will be Elder William Robinson, a sophomore at the Bethune-Cookman University School of Religion.

A June 11 “Kingdom Man” service will culminate the anniversary weekend. The service starts at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the church at 386-253-2612.

Mount Zion A.M.E. to observe 129th anniversary

Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, will celebrate its 129th church anniversary on May 21 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 449 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The theme is “Celebrating the Journey: Thanking God for the Past and Presiding Forward to the Future.” The guest preacher will be the Rev. Mary Robinson, a retired presiding elder of St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Orlando.