Mainland grad racks up plenty of scholarships; decides on Stetson

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Thousands of local high school students will graduate during Memorial Day weekend.

O’Shyn Powers is one of about 380 students graduating from Mainland High in Daytona Beach. Mainland’s ceremony will take place on May 26 at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Center.

The 18 year-old will graduate in the top 10 percent of her class.

“I am very excited. I am happy that all of my hard work is paying off,” responded Powers.

On to Stetson

Powers boasts a 4.2 grade point average and has racked up $300,000 in academic scholarships.

She will graduate magna cum lade.

Powers will attend Stetson University in DeLand and major in science in the fall. She has a scholarship for $44,000 per year up to four years to attend the school.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I think I am pretty much ready. My parents have prepared me. I am ready for the next step in life,” commented Powers, whose goal is to be an anesthesiologist.”

Stayed focus

Powers enjoyed her time in high school and stayed quite busy.

She served as president of her class from her freshman year until junior year, was the Student Government Association treasurer and historian. She also was a cheerleader in ninth and 10th grades.

“The most challenging thing about high school is just staying focused. There are a lot of things that can easily distract you. You want to have fun with your peers.”

Dual enrollment student

Powers doesn’t plan on being at Stetson very long. Her goal is to graduate and earn her Bachelor’s degree within two years. Powers also was a dual enrollment student at Daytona State College while in high school.

She has two classes remaining to earn her Associate’s degree, which she plans to do over the summer.

“Dual enrollment wasn’t really that difficult for me but you do really have to stay focused and dedicated. You have to want it and put your time and energy into it,” Powers explained.

HBCU offers too

While she chose Stetson, Powers also received scholarship offers from other universities, including the University of Central Florida and University of South Florida. Historically Black schools like Alabama A&M and Tuskegee also offered scholarships. Bethune-Cookman offered her a full ride.

Powers admits, “I really did consider going to an HBCU, but I think that I will wait until I go to graduate school and attend one.”

Through it all, she believes that she is ready for the challenges of college.

“I am going to have to get a job. I am moving out. It is going to be different. I am going to have to try to juggle a job, stay focus and do well in school. I am going to have to get adjusted to going to school, work, coming home and studying,” expressed Powers.

Touts education

Powers believes education is a key to success.

“Education is very important for our people as a whole but especially for females. I believe that it starts with Black families. They must motivate the child the right way so that they go on the right path. I think it starts at home. If parents support you and push you the right way, you can succeed,’’ she emphasized.

Throughout her life, Powers has excelled in school.

“I have kept every report card going back to kindergarten. I’ve always made good grades, mostly straight A’s,” she recalled.

Through it all, Powers thanks her parents Todd and April Powers for their support.

She said, “I had great parents. I believe that they have helped make it where I can come this far. I could not have done it without their support.”

Her mother, April Powers, noted, “I am so amazed at her confidence and direction to get where she feels she belongs in life. Her faith in God is outstanding for a young lady her age. She will arrive at her destiny by faith. I love her so much. I couldn’t be more proud. Stetson has no idea about the power of this O’Shyn.’’

Powers has three siblings – two younger brothers and a younger sister.

O’Shyn related, “I think that I set a good example for them. I try too. I was always a good child. I don’t think that I ever gave them (her parents) any problems. I didn’t do much but go to school.”