Millers’ new produce market brings healthy options to Midtown

BY VALERIE WHITNEY

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Longtime community activist Steve Miller and his wife, Sandra, are looking to put a big dent into what some have called a lack of healthy eating options in the city’s Midtown area.

The couple recently opened Midtown Produce at 839 George Engram Blvd. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We noticed that this area was a food desert,” Sandra Miller said in a recent interview.

Officials with the county health department have been quoted in several news stories using the same term in describing the city’s Midtown area. The federal government defines a “food desert” as neighborhoods and communities that have limited access to affordable and nutritious foods including fruits and fresh vegetables.

Welcomed by health department

Research has shown that in the United States, those who live in urban and rural low-income neighborhoods are less likely to have access to supermarkets or grocery stores that provide healthy food choices.

“It is great that they have a new produce market,” said Laureen Husband, director of community health for the Volusia County Health Department.

At the same time, Husband said that it is important that businesses looking to fill the void in these areas recognize the need to keep prices relative to what people can afford. It also helps, she said, when businesses opt to accept EBT cards and are located in areas accessible by public transportation.

Giving back, filling a need

Steve Miller, who has operated a local tax preparation business for the last 32 years, said he and his wife were looking for a way to give back to the community that has supported them.

It appears to be working.

“People like it being here,” Sandra Miller said, adding that customers begin appearing shortly after they opened May 5.

Moreover, they are coming from throughout the Halifax area. Aimee Aballo and her mom, Liz Murdoch, stopped by recently. The two women reside in Surfside Village on the beachside.

“I’m from New York and you are used to having corner stores with fresh produce,” Aballo said, adding that they learned about Midtown Produce through a social media app.

Ideal location for Millers

The market is located on the first floor of a building Steve Miller, 63, purchased several years ago to house his tax service. It was formerly used as a grocery store.

Miller said his tax business is busiest January through April, leaving the building underused the rest of the year.

The Millers researched several ideas and decided the idea of a fresh produce market made sense for several reasons – location and lack of any real competition.

“I wanted to bring fresh, affordable fruit and vegetables to this neighborhood,” Steve Miller said.

“The 32114 zip code has one of the highest rates of diabetes and strokes in the county,” he said, adding low wages make it hard for people to buy healthy food.

Surrounded by fast food

Miller also said the area is ringed by fast-food eateries that offer cheap, not necessarily healthy, meal options.

“I am eating better myself being around it all day,” he said, pointing to fruits and vegetables at the store.

Sandra Miller, who retired in 2016 from Daytona State College where she worked in adult education, said that while growing up in Polk County her family grew all the food they served. “My grandmother even raised chickens and sold the eggs,” she said, adding she still has a vegetable garden at her home here.

More organic produce coming

The couple, meanwhile, is negotiating with a farmer in Georgia who grows organic produce.

It’s a family-owned operation that has been around for seven generations,” Steve Miller said. “They were among the first to be certified as organic in their area and they can grow anything we need.

He is slowly incorporating organic items into the market.

Consumers can find more information about Midtown Produce on its Facebook page.