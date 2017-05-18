Ministry helps women embrace their inner and outer beauty

It was remarkable insight into gaining essential tips while being lavishly pampered for a day and celebrating women to be as resilient as they are. The women were recommended by persons in the community to enjoy the glam, but, importantly, discover their inner beauty.

The outreach was held recently at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast and sponsored by Alabaster Ministries Minister Carmen R. Caldwell, M. Div., in recognition of Mother’s Day.

Minister Caldwell and her team take pleasure in serving the community.

They looked forward to personal empowerment coaching and distributing prizes and gifts from selective, custom clothing.

Minister Caldwell was inspired by the “What a Love” movement from Rev. Jim Raley’s Calvary Christian Center in Ormond Beach, which has a heart for women in the community.

‘Healing and comfort’

They are the reason that Minister Caldwell was there, and the laughter of radiant women filling the conference room having facials and satin-hand treatments from Mary Kay consultants Wanda White and Lynda Dunham.

A makeup must-have caught White explaining, “You feel better from the inside that makes you look better on the outside, and you have to feel better about yourself because you can’t love yourself, if you don’t feel good about yourself. You have to love the skin you’re in, irregardless of what other people may say or think,” said the former social worker.

“We had an overwhelming presence of healing and comfort, women giving testimonies (on the valleys and mountaintops of their lives), and encouraging each other,” Minister Caldwell said.

Self-care evenings

Minister Caldwell facilitated “Propel Women Conversation on Balance,” one of the keys to self-care, which is part of her Propel Women’s chapter celebrating every woman’s passion, purpose, and potential. Passion speaks to responding to the call over the lives of women…

Other women are invited to join the self-care program, and meet with Minister Caldwell every Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at Panera Bread, 5880 S.R. 100 in Palm Coast. Minister Caldwell will be focusing on “Passion and Personal Leadership.”

For further details, contact her at Caldwellcarmen1@gmail.com.

New Card/FDLRS Satellite Clinic in Flagler County

The University of Florida, Jacksonville Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD), and the University of Florida, Jacksonville Diagnostic and Learning Resources System Multi-Disciplinary Center (FLDRS-MDC), offer clinics to outlying counties in order to more effectively serve residents.

Sign up for a consultative appointment with clinicians specializing in child psychology, behavior therapy, academic interventions, as well as autism screeners, transition, and more.

Appointments are at no cost to the family.

This will happen June 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, NW.

To schedule an appointment to meet the clinicians on June 12, contact chanel.baldwin@jax.ufl.edu, or call 904-633-0816.

Former Marine to address NAACP

The Flagler County NAACP will have a monthly meeting May 23, 6 p.m., at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. 1, Palm Coast.

Branch President Linda Sharpe Matthews announced that her dad will be the speaker.

James M. Sharpe Jr., former Montford Point Marine – a founder of the African American Cultural Society (AACS) – former AACS chairman of the board and former president, and a former NAACP executive member, will speak on African-American history.

For further details, contact the NAACP at 386-446-7822.

AACHO plans trip to Lincolnville

Join AACHO President Vivian Richardson and the Afro-American Caribbean Heritage Organization (AACHO) on a trip to St. Augustine’s historic African-American settlement of Lincolnville.

Thanks to Denise Powell and Carol Gaines, the trolley ride through Lincolnville was put in place, and will be their second event to the historic site.

So spread the word that they will be going again on May 31, 11 a.m., and lunch will follow at the Ichiban Buffet, featuring fresh seafood, salads, vegetables, barbecue, sushi, and more.

The trolley tour is $20 per person, and the buffet, $7.99.

Call the Afro-American Caribbean Heritage Organization at 386-446-6935 to be included in the fun! The proceeds will benefit AACHO’s scholarship fund. Four scholarships were awarded this year.

A happy 75th for Louie

My husband Louie’s recent 75th birthday was a blast, and celebrated at Ruby Tuesday, another one of his hangouts besides the Golden Corral.

The gathering, coordinated by his cousin, Anne Phillips, brought plenty of gifts, a wonderful meal and a scrumptious chocolate birthday cake, which was shared among family and friends: Johnie and Gladys Spann, Jim and Carolyn Snow, Anne and her son, Jay Cherry; Stephanie Morales, Holsey and Carrie Moorman, and their grandson, five-year-old Azarious Seldon. And, to top everything, the gathering was a surprise for Louie!

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Gillard S. (Tre’s) Glover III, May 18; Joy Eurie, May 19; Hubert Henry, Donna Gray Banks, “Toney, the Barber,” May 21; and Betty White, May 22.

Happy anniversary to Arthur and Loretta Pete, Stanley and Phyllis Henderson, May 19; and Sidney and Violet Honeyghan, May 20.