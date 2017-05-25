Series of shows gives locals a taste of Broadway

Time and energy went into the razzle-dazzle Broadway performances at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center.

Director Emma Adams explored performing the show of megahits from Broadway five years ago, and “A Taste of Broadway” premiered last year in a bevy of show stoppers in musically crafted plots.

A recent stroll down Broadway welcomed the community to two performances in a backdrop of shimmering lights, superb cast and crew, vocals and choreography.

It brought an appreciation of theater since many in the cast are children and teens.

Adams writes in the playbill, “Tony Felton, thank you for allowing Just 4 U Productions, Inc. to produce a second season of ‘A Taste of Broadway.’”

Teaching tool

Just 4 U Productions utilizes live stage productions and other theater arts as a primary teaching tool for adolescents to develop the necessary social proficiencies to meet today’s unprecedented challenges.

The proceeds from donations and tickets support theatrical workshops and scholarships.

Anthony C. “Tony” Felton is the president of Just 4 U Productions, Inc. Adrienne Hassell Felton is Just 4 U Productions’ executive secretary, and is filling the role of assistant director of “A Taste of Broadway.”

The show was continuity of lyrics such as: “The joint is jumpin’/It’s really jumpin’/Come in, cats, and check your hats/I mean this joint is jumpin.’”

The vocal opened the show from Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’’ and featured Dr. Irving W. Robinson in the lead with the adult cast.

“Hairspray” brought its rendition of “Run and Tell That!,’’ featuring Melissa Arnold impersonating a guy and backed up with Dejanae Agledor, Eric Moore Jr., Janysa Rodriguez, Maya Felton, Nia Felton, Oslyn Bryant, Samira Taite-Headspeth, Shaunte’ White, Sophia Matta, Tyler Lawrence and Xavier Taylor-Simmons.

More performances

The “March of the Siamese Children” from “The King & I” was compelling and starred LaToya Taite-Headspeth and Sterling Headspeth. Their performance included the youth cast: Adrianna Boggs, Alahni Cooper, Aminah Taite-Headspeth, Bryce Wilson, Carter Wilson, Dejanae Agledor, Diage Betts, Kennedie Cooper, Marlee Matta, Sheldon Headley, Tyler Bohnenkamper and Zavion Betts, and the adult cast collaborating with Donna Decina, Emma Adams, and Karen Coke.

Also worth mentioning was the mystique of the “Phantom of the Opera” and its prelude of the same name, and featuring Anthony C. “Tony” Felton, Peter Trubek and TaShaye Brown.

Some other compositions making their way were: “Stompin at the Savoy,” “Take the A Train,” and “It Don’t Mean A Thing” from “Bubblin’ Brown Sugar,” and “I’m Flying” from “Peter Pan.”

AACS to host Juneteenth event

This year’s Juneteenth at the African American Cultural Society (AACS) will rock the stage and educate through entertainment.

A cast composed of Just 4 U Productions will perform the theatrical episode “What Does It Mean To Be Free?” The Supremacy Dancers will present a 1920s medley, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and its liturgical dancers will interpret “God Speaks,” and Margery M. Alexis will perform in song and inspire the soul.

Cultural Committee Chair Brenda Andrews announced that a marketplace will be provided for vendors.

Juneteenth is the only nationwide holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. All are welcome to this free, cultural event, partially funded by the City of Palm Coast.

That’s June 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children for an educational, entertaining experience.

Freewill donations to defray expenses will graciously be accepted at Juneteenth and online at aacspc.eventbrite.com.

The African American Cultural Society, at 4422 North U.S. 1, Palm Coast, can be reached at 386-447-7030.

Brunch will honor Renny Roker, others

Author Orjanette Bryant will host the “Legacy Brunch.’’ The proceeds will support Just 4 U Productions.

The brunch will honor those making a difference in the lives of others.

Actor Renny Roker is this year’s nominee. He was the first African-American in the No. 1 sitcom, “Gomer Pyle USMC.”

Others who will take part are authors Melanie Bonita, Dr. Evelyn Bethune and Essence magazine’s Dr. Gwendolyn Grant.

The brunch is May 27, 11 a.m., at the Wyndham Ocean Walk Resort in Daytona Beach.

The $35 ticket can be secured from Bryant at 386-227-7303.

Rev. Blow to deliver ‘Fresh Start’ message

Pastor Gillard S. Glover announced that the message “Fresh Start” will be preached by the Rev. Dr. David L. Blow Sr. While everyone has been invited, the targeted population is 40 years and younger to deal with the upcoming Pentecost season.

The service has been set for 4 p.m. June 4 at First Church, 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast.

A godly man, Rev. Blow has studied to show himself approved.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in telecommunications from Morgan State University, a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry from Howard University.

Rev. Blow has also partnered with a team of Flagler County churches to present one of the largest praise and worship youth gatherings to ever hit Matanzas High School, let alone the county.

He is part of the adjunct faculty of the School of Religion at Bethune-Cookman University.

For further details, contact First Church at 386-446-5759.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

