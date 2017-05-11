Triplett writes book on marriage



Bishop Derek Triplett signed copies of his new book, “What You Say When You Say I Do,’’ on May 4 at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center in Daytona Beach. The event was sponsored by the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival. Triplett said he wrote the book because he believes “in the benefits of marriage and that people can have wonderful, fulfilling marriages if they have the right information and the right tools.’’ He added, “Marriage is work, hard work, but it is the champion of all human relationships. This book puts a major tool in people’s relationship toolboxes,’’ he added.

(DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTS PHOTOGRAPHY.COM)