A new look for Joe Harris Park

The city is hoping the historic site will be a place for families, not crime.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Joe Harris Park, located between Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Pearl Street near Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, has been a popular hangout and community treasure for decades.

For out-of-town Black motorcyclists, it has been a prime place to park during Bike Week and Biketoberfest. And it has traditionally been the place to go for locals looking for a friendly pickup basketball game.

Unfortunately, the historic park located at 315 Pearl St., also has been the site of shootings, fights and drug sales.

A facelift for the park, named after entrepreneur, activist and politician Joseph Harris, is underway. The goal of the City of Daytona Beach, which owns the park, is to beautify it and make it safer.

Renovations underway

The City of Daytona Beach is spending $300,000 to revitalize Joe Harris Park, also known as Harlem Park. Renovations have begun and the park is scheduled to reopen in early October.

“We want to make it more beautiful and safer for the people who want to enjoy the park. That would be families, youth, adults, students and visitors who want to grill, picnic and use the park for traditional uses,” Mayor Derrick Henry stated this week.

“Hopefully, they’ll use the park more rather than drug dealers and troublemakers. Unfortunately, it has been used for that in the past.’’

Shootings near park

In recent years, the park had become a hotspot for crime and drugs.

Its proximity to the Biarritz Club, where two people were shot to death in 2015 on New Year’s Eve in the nightclub’s parking lot, heightened concerns. The park and the club shared a common parking lot.

A few months earlier, four people were injured when a man opened fire into a crowd after a fight in the Biarritz parking lot.

In February 2016, the city erected a fence at the park.

There also were community meetings to discuss what should be done to upgrade the park.

Discussions included safety as well as renovations.

New park ‘zones’

According to the city, the renovation will make the park look larger “by creating overlapping outdoor spaces while preserving a sense of openness and cohesion as a single place.’’

Upgrades will include providing park “zones,” will include large open lawns, covered shelters with picnic tables and a playground.

The mayor noted that the city is enhancing areas where people actually live.

“This project shows that there is a real commitment to enhance the areas where people live as much as it is to enhance the areas where businesses are,” he added. “This isn’t attached to businesses. This is a residential area where people live. People like to come there to relax, enjoy the park and play basketball.”

‘It’s long overdue’

Residents welcome the idea of making the park look better.

“It is a well-deserving change for the community. It may be at an inopportune time since it is summer and the kids are out of school. Still, it should be good and different,” Barrington Keely told the Daytona Times.

For Skeeter Myers, it’s long overdue.

“I just don’t like the plans for the basketball court. The courts need to stay the way that they are because it’s a large number of kids in the community playing there as well as the college kids.”

Businesswoman Patricia Heard welcomes the park renovations but has some concerns.

“I think it’s wonderful that they fixing up the park,” said Heard, who owns property in front of the park.

She added, “People need access to the road while renovations occur. That’s students, businesses and residents. I am concerned with the design. It looks like they are getting rid of some of the parking. It looks like they are adding some shrubs. I am concerned that during biker events it will remove areas for vendors and parking for bikers.”

Park ownership

There still are concerns about park access and still come confusion about ownership.

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) is believed by residents to have taken over the park. B-CU police patrol the park and open and lock the gates.

Myers told the Times, “There is some confusion. They say the city owns it but B-CU is policing and locking the gates. They keep several gates locked and only leave one entry open out of the three entry points. It’s supposed to be open from either sunrise to sunset or until 10 p.m. but the gates are often locked earlier. When it’s open, all gates and access points should be. They need to make sure that it’s accessible for everybody.”

“I am concerned about access. It’s supposed to be a public place. It shouldn’t be closed. The gates are often locked and kids are jumping the gates just to play basketball,” echoed Keely.

The city and B-CU say that the parks’ ownership lies with the city.

“Absolutely the park is the city’s property and it belongs to the city. Residents are welcomed to the park just as Bethune-Cookman students who are residents while they attend school here,” Henry stated.

Park history

Joe Harris Park has a history of street basketball, cookouts, music and fun, especially during special events like Black Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

Originally, it was the site of dirt roads and homes. The homes there were destroyed during urban renewal in the 1970s.

The park was built and named after Joseph Harris, a prominent Black civil rights leader, politician, activist and entrepreneur.

Harris and his wife, Dufferin, were one of the most well-known power couples of their time.

Dufferin was the first Black journalist at the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Harris and his wife also were noted for allowing Jackie Robinson to stay with them when he integrated minor league baseball in Daytona in 1946.

In addition, Harris was once beaten badly by the Ku Klux Klan for his efforts to get Black people out to vote.

Joe and Dufferin Harris, now deceased, are both buried in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Committee suggestions

A citizens’ committee was formed last year by the city to make recommendations for improving Joe Harris Park.

The committee will reconvene to make recommendations for future programming.

Those interested should contact Assistant City Manager Betty Goodman at 386-671-8207 or by email at goodmanb@codb.us.