Arts, crafts and culture

Museum wraps up summer camp

The African American Museum in DeLand’s summer camp started June 12 and ends this week. During their time at the museum run by director Mary Allen, the students were busy creating their own works of art.

They also learned about local and national history during their time at the museum, located at 325 S. Clara Ave. The camp was open to elementary school-aged kids up to those in fifth grade.

For residents interested in visiting the museum, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Founded in 1994, it is the only museum in the area devoted primarily to African-American culture and art.

The museum houses a revolving gallery where visitors will find works of both established and emerging artists. It’s also the home to a permanent collection of more than 150 artifacts, including sculptures and masks from countries of Africa.

For more information about the museum, visit africanmuseumdeland.org.