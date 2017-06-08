Bandshell’s summer concert series starts June 9

The 2017 Bandshell Live Summer Concert Series continues in Daytona Beach with the Santana & Doobie Brothers Tribute band on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. The concerts will continue every Friday night through Sept. 22.

The Bandshell Live Summer Concert Series, in its ninth year, takes place on Friday nights at Daytona Beach’s historic amphitheater located in Oceanfront Park on the north end of the Boardwalk amusement area and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean at 250 N. Atlantic Avenue.

Tickets for each Friday night are $3 for general admission and $10 for VIP tickets, (which include a chair), plus applicable fees. Children under 10 are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance for the season at Ticketmaster.com, onsite at the Peabody Box Office or at the Bandshell on show nights.

“We have been working over the past two years to not only bring our citizens and visitors the best in local talent but also to expand the series to include awesome tribute bands playing everything from funk and pop to country and classics,” said Helen Riger, director of Cultural Services & Community Events for the City of Daytona Beach. “We are very excited about this year’s lineup and our concert schedule expansion through Sept. 22nd.’’

Kicks off with rock

A Classic Rock Show is scheduled for June 9 featuring a Santana tribute band with a look-alike Carlos. China Grove is a cool Doobie Brothers tribute band located in the Tampa Bay area, whose repertoire spans the many decades and styles of the legendary California group.

Bandshell parking is available at the nearby Ocean Center garage and surface lots. Attendees may enter the Bandshell area by parking in the parking garage and using the pedestrian overpass.

Rental chairs, food and beverages by Sloppy Joe’s restaurant and adult libations are available.

Area businesses and concessions offer a variety of jewelry and other items for sale. No blankets, coolers or backpacks are allowed.

Corporate and individual sponsors, volunteers, and ticket sales help make these concerts possible.

The Bandshell Live Summer Concert Series title sponsor is The City of Daytona Beach.

Summer lineup

June 9: Santana & Doobie Brothers Tribute Band (headliner), Chance Gardner (opening performer)

June 16: Cash and Friends (headliner), Liara Iler (opening)

June 23: “Jaded” Aerosmith Tribute Band (headliner), John Nickoloff & Friends (opening)

June 30: “1984” Van Halen Tribute Band (headliner), Claire and Chip Vandiver (opening)

July 7: Tina Turner & Blues Brothers Soul Review (headliner), Eric Harris (opening)

July 14: “Caribbean Chillers” Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band (headliner), Julie Saylor (opening)

July 21: “Country Legends” Garth Brooks and Shania Twain Tribute Band (headliner), Johnny Reed Foley (opening)

July 28: David Oliver Willis and the Blacksliders (headliner), Michelle Marie (opening)

Aug. 4: “KC 70s Flashback” KC & The Sunshine Band Tribute (headliner), Jennifer & Steve Simmons (opening)

Aug. 11: “Uncle John’s Band” The Grateful Dead Tribute Band (headliner), Tie-Dye Road (opening)

Aug. 18: Greg West As “Ultimate Aldean” (headliner), Jessica McNear (opening)

Aug. 25: Are Friends Electric- Jeremy & Andrea Mix (headliner), The Transfers (opening)

Sept. 1: “Cowboy” Kid Rock Tribute Band (headliner), Melisa Tenbroek and Mark Wood (opening)

Sept. 8: “The Wildflowers” Tom Petty Tribute Band (headliner), Dakota Jean (opening)

Sept. 15: “Fast Forward” Kenny Chesney Tribute Band (headliner), Willy Bouton (opening)

Sept. 22: “U2 By UV” U2 Tribute Band (headliner), John Mondelli (opening)

For more information, visit www.daytonabandshell.com.