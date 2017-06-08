Caribbean Crew to perform June 10 in Deltona

The reggae and calypso band Caribbean Crew will perform at the Music in the Amphitheater, 7-9 p.m. June 10, at the Deltona Amphitheater, 2150 Eustace Ave.

The band’s visit is in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Food trucks will be in the parking lot of the amphitheater and will begin serving at 6 p.m.

Admission is free. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

The jazz concert scheduled for May was cancelled because of weather. It has been rescheduled. The Dave Capp Project featuring France Neil performance will perform July 8 in the Deltona Amphitheater.

For more information about events at the amphitheater, call the City’s Parks & Recreation Department at 386-878-8900.