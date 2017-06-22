Community

Hospice centers need volunteers

Halifax Health – Hospice Grief Centers are in need of volunteers for its Daytona Beach, DeLand and Flagler locations.

Compassionate individuals are sought to volunteer to facilitate groups for grieving children and adults. A free, comprehensive training program will be offered by a mental health professional that includes the skills needed to work in that environment.

Halifax Health – Hospice Grief Centers were established to serve the needs of children and adults who have lost loved ones.

Services include support groups, memorial services, special events and workshops, children’s grief services and an award-winning traumatic loss program. The centers’ supportive, experiential approach has proven to make a difference for children and their families during the grieving process.

For more information contact Cintia Ribar at 386.425.3100 or Dr. Kim Beck-Frate at 386-425-3339.

Master gardeners plan plant clinics

Volusia County’s master gardeners will share summer gardening tips and answer questions during seven plant clinics in July. Residents can bring their plants for a free check-up.

•1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

A master gardener will discuss gardening myths.

•10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. The gardeners will explain how to grow herbs.

•10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. Howard Jeffries will offer tips on dealing with the heat and drought from 11 a.m. to noon.

•10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18, at the DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd.

•2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle

•9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Sugar Mill Gardens, 950 Sugar Mill Road, Port Orange

Master gardeners are volunteers who answer gardening questions at the Volusia County Agricultural Center, present horticultural classes to community groups, and staff information booths at fairs and garden shows.

For more information about the county’s Master Gardener Program, call the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension at 386-822-5778.

Palm Coast’s offices to close July 3 and 4

All City of Palm Coast offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Offices will re-open on Wednesday, July 5, at 8 a.m. Recycling and garbage collection will proceed according to the regular schedule.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, an Independence Day Ceremony will be held at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.

The city also will have Independence Day fireworks at 9 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. A pre-fireworks All-American Picnic and family fun will begin at 5 p.m.

For more information on the holiday closing, call Cindi Lane, Communications & Marketing Manager, at 386-986-3708 or clane@palmcoastgov.com.

DeLand church hosting music, drama camp

Trinity United Methodist’s Summer Music & Drama Camp is July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 306 W. Wisconsin Ave., DeLand.

This year’s theme is “The Colors of His Love.’’ Children who will be going into second grade through rising sixth graders are encouraged to attend. The cost is $40 per child and registration is now open.

For more information, visit www.trinitydeland.org or contact Trinity’s Director of Music & Worship, Conya Hartman at 386-734-4425, ext.205 or by email dirmusic@trinitydeland.org.

U.S. citizenship subject of library program

Information on becoming a U.S. citizen will be available during a free program at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Edly Vliet, a community relations officer for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will cover eligibility, the application process, interview preparation, and studying for the civics test.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library. Registration is not required to attend.

For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.

Library to present patriotic concert

The Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island is planning a musical salute to America’s birthday with a free concert featuring the Daytona Beach Concert Band at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

The musicians will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful” and other patriotic standards in the library’s auditorium.

Information about the band is available by visiting www.dbconcertband.com.

The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library.

For more information, call 386-257-6036, option 4.