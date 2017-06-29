Community News

Officials, first responders to distribute Disaster Preparedness Guides

Flagler County officials and first responders will spend a portion of their weekend handing out Disaster Preparedness Guides in the area’s hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew.

Residents can pick up a guide at Publix supermarkets in Flagler Beach, the Hammock, and Palm Coast at the Island Walk location only, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2.

“We want to ensure we are getting critical information into the hands of our residents,” said Flagler County Public Safety Emergency Manager Steve Garten. “It will be valuable for residents to make themselves familiar with the guide before anything puts them in the position where they ‘need’ it.”

Useful guide

The 24-page guide is a tool for preparation, and has an abundance of information that is always useful – regardless of the season – such as the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning.

A watch is issued when hazardous weather conditions are possible, and a warning is issued when hazardous weather has already been detected or is imminent.

“The highest priority is the safety of our residents,” Garten said.

Elected officials from the cities of Flagler Beach and Palm Coast, as well as Flagler County will be assisting first responders on both Saturday and Sunday.

Grant workshop set for July 12 in Palm Coast

The City of Palm Coast will hold a workshop on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m., to provide information to representatives of organizations wishing to apply for this year’s Cultural Arts Financial Assistance Matching Grant program.

The workshop will be held at Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., and it is open to the public.

The matching grant program is open to Palm Coast-based non-profit organizations. The grants must be used to fund cultural arts programs and/or events that are conducted within the City of Palm Coast.

July 13 start

Hosted by the Palm Coast Parks & Recreation Department and the Leisure Services Advisory Committee, the workshop will focus on the grant submittal process and timeline; completion of the grant application and the required information/documentation; the event and organization budget form; and provide general information about grant writing and grant funders.

Grant applications will be distributed at the annual grant workshop.

Beginning July 13, the grant application also can be downloaded from the Parks & Recreation webpage at www.palmcoastgov.com/government/parks-recreation.

For more information, call 386-986-2323.