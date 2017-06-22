‘Cornbread’ returns to Midtown center on Thursday

Vincent Taylor and his character, “Cornbread,’’ will return on Thursday, June 29, to the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, 925 W. George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. The 1 p.m. event is free and open to the public for youth of all ages.

Author Vince Taylor created the popular “Cornbread’ children’s book series. The tall character Cornbread engages young people in learning exercises that keep them on their feet.

Taylor, an educator from Duval County, uses rhythmic reading with rap during his interaction with the kids.

The June 29 event is sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, F.R.E.S.H. Book Festivals, and Angie Bee and Bartee Productions Inc.