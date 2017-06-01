Daytona State’s Enrollment Day set for June 3

Daytona State College’s Enrollment Day is set for Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the college’s Daytona Beach Campus. It provides an opportunity for students to complete everything from admission to registration.

How it works: Students start by completing a Daytona State application, then meet with an admissions advisor and financial aid counselor, take an assessment test (if applicable), meet with an Academic Advisor, and then lock in their schedule.

The campus venue is the Wetherell Center (Bldg. 100), 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The Daytona State Financial Aid Office will be open to assist with college education financing and will provide assistance to complete the federal financial aid application (FAFSA).

Academic advisors also will be available to talk about academic programs such as Quanta-Honors College, which offers an alternative to regular college classes for highly motivated students.

Other dates

Students unable to attend Enrollment Day can take advantage of the college’s extended registration hours for summer and fall classes, through Aug. 4:

•Daytona Beach campus: 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday

•DeLand campus: 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

•Deltona campus: 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Monday

•Flagler/Palm Coast campus: 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

•New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater campus: 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Monday

Note: All other days, the campuses are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, 8 a.m. until noon through Aug. 4; regular hours resume Aug. 7.

For more information, e-mail Admissions@DaytonaState.edu or call 386-506-4471.