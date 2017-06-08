Focus

Juneteenth events scheduled in Daytona

The Juneteenth “Hometown Heroes’’ Awards banquet will take place on Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. in the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $35.

“During the banquet, we honor people who have made a positive impact on community by unselfishly giving services and going beyond call of duty. They do this remarkably, humbly and with sincerity,” said Linda McGhee, chair of the Juneteenth Festival Committee Inc.

A community festival is scheduled at 11 a.m. June 17 at Cypress Street Park, Daytona Beach.

For more information, visit www.juneteenthdaytona.org.

Flagler’s burn ban to expire June 12

Recent rainfall and the prediction for more in the coming days mean that Flagler County’s burn ban will expire on Monday.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index briefly dipped below the 400 mark before returning Tuesday to 406. The index ranges between 0 and 800, with 800 marking the driest conditions.

“The projections for rain over the next couple of days is high, which will further help the index to fall,” Fire Rescue Chief Don Petito said earlier this week. “The summer afternoon showers seem to be taking hold and are becoming regular occurrences.”

The National Weather Service predicted about 2.5 inches of rain through Friday.

Caution still urged

While the burn ban will be in effect until Monday, Petito said Fire Rescue would begin removing burn ban signs at the end of the week as well as easing restrictions.

“Florida Forest Service has already begun to issue some burn permits,” he said. “We should have really nice weather this weekend.”

Flagler County received less than 2 inches of rain for the entire month of May.

Officials still urge using caution with flammable materials outdoors.

“The situation is improving, but don’t be lulled into a false sense of security,” Petito said. “We’d ask that residents always use caution with barbecue charcoals and cigarettes. It’s a best practice to make sure that these materials are completely extinguished before discarding them in the proper receptacles.”