FOCUS

Jazz Sunday coming to Cinematique

Cinematique will be presenting a new live jazz program called Jazz Sunday. The series, held the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. will feature local jazz musicians.

The first session on July 9 will feature Rob’s Jazz Express with Rob Whiting on guitar, Robert Banks on percussion, and Michael Scott on bass.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Tickets are $10.

Cinematique, 242 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, is an art house cinema specializing in international, national and local independent films.

For more information, call the theater’s box office at 386-252-3118.

July 1 event to include music, slam poets

Creative Happiness Institute has teamed up with Thank You Five Theatre in Port Orange for an evening of slam poetry and music.

The program, 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 1,, will feature singer/songwriter Ysa Fernandez and her band together with prize-winning slam poet Troy Kody Cunio.

There will also be an open mic for all styles of poets, singers and songwriters. A cash prize will be given for the best performance of the night. Admission is $5.

The theater is located at 4606 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Port Orange (Unit 2N).

For more information, email David Axelrod at axelrod@creativehappiness.org, or call 386-337-4567.