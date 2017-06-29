Focus

Plenty of Coke Zero 400 activities underway at Speedway

The 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola is Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway. Events already are underway, which include tours, activities for kids, and opportunities for fans to meet the drivers.

Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 takes place on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The Coke Zero 400 starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 1 with fireworks scheduled after the big race.

This could be an emotional one because popular racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced earlier this year that this would be his last one.

For a full list of Speedway activities over the Independence Day weekend, visit Daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Votran makes route changes for race days and holiday

Votran bus passengers can expect delays in service through Sunday, July 2.

Route 11 will not serve the Daytona Flea Market and Bayless or Fentress Boulevards from Thursday through Sunday. Night service on Saturday will be disrupted due to traffic from the Coke Zero 400 at the Daytona International Speedway.

After the race, traffic patterns will not allow buses to travel west of Halifax Health Medical Center. Traffic patterns may change without notice.

On the Fourth

Votran will operate a limited service schedule Tuesday, July 4. Riders are encouraged to plan their holiday travel in advance.

West Volusia routes 22, 24 and 60 will not operate. Connecting SunRail Routes 31, 32 and 33 will not operate as there will be no SunRail service July 4. Route 20 will not serve Amelia and will operate every two hours, beginning with the 7:19 a.m. southbound trip at Wal-Mart.

Northbound trips will depart Market Place every two hours from 8:25 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. Routes 21 and 23 will operate on a Saturday schedule.

East Volusia routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 17 will operate on the Sunday schedule from the Intermodal Transit Facility in Daytona Beach.

More changes

Southeast Routes 40 and 41 will operate every two hours. Route 40 will not serve Swallowtail Drive and Village Trail. The first Route 40 southbound trip will depart Dunlawton Avenue and U.S. 1 at 6:30 a.m.; northbound trips will depart Julia and Sams Transfer Point every two hours from 7:46 a.m. through 5:46 p.m.

The first Route 41 southbound trip will depart Julia and Sams Transfer Point at 6:46 a.m.; regular trips will depart every two hours from 8:46 a.m. through 4:46 p.m. The 2:46 p.m. trip departing Julia and Sams Transfer Point will be the only trip serving Oak Hill.

Northbound Routes 4 and 17 will transfer passengers at Dunlawton and Orange Avenues.

Southbound Routes 4 and 17 will drop off passengers for Route 40 at Dunlawton Avenue and U.S. Highway 1.

All other routes and New Smyrna Beach Flex service will not operate. Votran Gold will run a limited schedule and times to coincide with the July 4 fixed-route service.

For more information, visit www.votran.org.