‘Fresh Wind, Fresh Start’ series set for Thursdays

Join the Rev. Dr. E. J. Parker for a midweek service, taking off in a series beginning June 22 at noon.

That’s every Thursday at the First Church of Palm Coast and Rev. Parker preaching, “Fresh Wind, Fresh Start, The Pentecost Experience.”

Rev. Parker has distinguished himself as a practitioner and scholar in the field of homiletics.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Wilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio. His Master of Divinity degree was earned at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and the Doctor of Ministry degree in Homiletics, conferred with distinction, from United Theological Seminary, Dayton Ohio.

Rev. Parker’s contribution to the academy of homiletical pursuit is recognized as a staff writer and commentator for “The African-American Lectionary,” a digital, scholarly journal for preachers and Christian Educators.

Rev. Parker’s passion for the preached Word is only surpassed by his care, concern and commitment for the people of God. He’s an ordained elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the pastor of Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church, Riviera Beach. He has served congregations in Ohio, Georgia, Michigan and Florida, and as Annual Conference Trustee, Financial Secretary, and a member of the Board of Examiners (Board of Ordained Ministry).

Rev. Parker is married to Gewanda J. Parker, and the parent of a grown son, in addition to the couple becoming parents of a daughter.

Pastored by the Rev. Dr. Gillard S. Glover, First Church, located at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, can be reached at 386-446-5759.

‘Family Fun’ coming June 9

Join the “Family Fun,” June 9, 6 p.m., in the Matanzas High School gymnasium, 3535 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast.

Parents vs. the kids will be the issue behind the basketball games.

There will be other games and surprises, including a bounce house, and backpacks will be given away.

There’s positive impact by a youth choir.

The Bridge Building Program, hosted by David and Danita Blow Ministries, will have on board representatives and vehicles from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to other first responders.

For further details, email breakitdownblow@aol.com.

Daytona Deliverance to honor pastor

With all the happenings around Palm Coast and the outlying communities, the Rev. Charlene Cothran, Victory Magazine publisher and associate pastor/event co-chair of Daytona Deliverance Church of God, pens that the congregation, Bethune-Cookman University students and family and friends, will pause to honor Bishop William A. Lee and Lady Sheila Lee on their “Eighth Pastoral Appreciation.”

Inspired by Daniel 5:11, the theme is “Kingdom Moment, Kingdom Mentor, Kingdom Man.”

The celebration begins June 9, 7 p.m., in “An Evening with the Lees,” produced by the Youth Department, and convened in fellowship hall of the church, 601 George W. Engram Boulevard, Daytona Beach.

The “Kingdom Moment,” a festive, optional, black-tie banquet will take place June 10, 6 p.m., at the Peninsula Club of Daytona Beach.

The evening highlight will be entertainment honoring the couple from trombone artist Ivan Ray of Jacksonville. Mr. Ray recently returned from his Las Vegas performance at the Stellar Awards.

The “Kingdom Mentor,” a special morning worship experience, will begin at 10:45 a.m., June 11, at Daytona Deliverance Church of God. The service will be led by Bethune-Cookman students, ministers, elders and pastors into whom Bishop Lee continuously imparts kingdom wisdom.

The guest preacher will be Elder William Robinson, a sophomore at Bethune-Cookman University’s School of Religion.

The “Kingdom Man” is a grand celebration, beginning 5 p.m., June 11. A special surprise awaits Bishop and Lady Lee as church members, family and friends will gather to encourage, bless and congratulate “a man in our kingdom in whom is found the spirit of the Holy God!” (Daniel 5:11).

For further details, contact Rev. Cothran at 386-585-5484, or email GoTellitChar@yahoo.com.

Learn about Flagler history

On my way home while driving, I recently discovered that Flagler County is a popular sight, and radio listeners like myself were drawn to a broadcast, featuring the county’s centennial anniversary.

Surprisingly, the broadcast was also televised, capturing the history and race relations of the yesteryears.

The broadcast was explored by Centennial Anniversary Chair Carl Laundrie and notables Sisco Deen, Al Hadeed, Stanley Deen, Wanda Laundrie, Ray Mercer, and the Rev. Daisy Mae Henry, former Bunnell City Commissioner.

So you too can see the YouTube broadcast, Google “Florida Frontiers Television/Florida Historical Society,’’ then access “Episode 13 Flagler County”, and finally “Florida Frontiers TV – Episode 13 – Flagler County,’’ where much can be learned.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Emma Wilson, Melanee Gaddis, and Emma Kendrick, June 3.