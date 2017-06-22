Going fishing: DBPD inviting youth to join them Saturday at Lake Valor

BY ANDREA BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

It was a bike ride in April. Now it’s a fishing tournament.

The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) is offering another opportunity for local youth to hang out with officers as a community outreach effort.

DBPD is hosting a fishing tournament for local youth up to 12 years old on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event will take place at Lake Valor, which is an actual lake at the police headquarters, located at 129 Valor Blvd., just off Mason Avenue.

“We want to try to make a difference with the youth. We are trying to build relationships.

Relationship building in the community takes time. We want them to see us in a different light,’’ said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Food, games, prizes

The tournament is free and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Those who do participate are encouraged to bring their own fishing poles. Poles won’t be provided.

However, the department will provide bait.

There will also be free food, including hot dogs and hamburgers.

The DBPD plans to give out gift cards, fishing poles and prizes.

“We will have bounce houses, barbecue and more. We just want to have a fun-filled positive interaction with the kids. We are still figuring out the prizes. We are looking at prizes for whoever catches the biggest fish, etc.,” Craig noted.

Away from TV

The morning is all about fishing and fun.

“Many kids like fishing. There are also some kids that have never been fishing. We think it will be fun,” Capri remarked.

He added that fishing is a good outing for kids.

“Fishing is a great activity. It’s a great sport. It’s fun. It’s exciting. It’s even relaxing at times. This also gets the kids outdoors and away from both the TV and video games,” explained Capri.

Plenty of fish

Lake Valor is nearly a three-acre lake at the police station. It has been there since the station was constructed 10 years ago.

The lake is one of two retention ponds in front of the police headquarters. A smaller retention pond sits next to it.

In April, Lake Valor was restocked with fish, including catfish, bluegill, shellcrackers, and possibly others.

The police chief acknowledged that there’s plenty of fish in the lake.

“Yes, we do have an actual lake and it does have actual fish. We also added some other fish,” he shared. “There are about 1,200 catfish in there along with others.

“The catfish are the only ones that could be caught right now because the other fish are too small.

There may also be some other fish out there that we may not know about. We’re also thinking about putting some bass out there.”

Community outreach

In April, DBPD held a successful “Daytona 100,” which was a bike ride with kids and officers. In the past, they’ve also given away bicycles.

This time the department decided on fishing.

“We decided on a different community outreach idea. We figured that we have a lake outside so why not a fishing tournament for the kids. We try to think outside the box at times,” Capri related.

DBPD also touts the relationship that it has with the Daytona Beach community including its Black community.

“It’s not perfect. There are issues, but our relationship with the community is excellent. We have great community support. Other police departments across the country wish that they had the relationship with their community like we do. We’ve built it over the years. We are part of the community and partners with the community,” responded Capri.

How to register

To sign up a kid, send an email to Wolfelschneiderj@dpbd.us or call 386-671-5102.

“We want everyone to pre-register, but we will take walk-up registrations,” Capri added. “We won’t turn anyone away. We have 80 kids pre-registered. We want 100 kids, which I think would be a great day. We want as many kids as we can have.’’

The city is getting sponsorship help from Bass Pro Shops, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Wal-Mart, The Fishin’ Hole, and The Fisherman Stop.