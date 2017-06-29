Hukill reflects on cancer battle, legislative year

BY DARA KAM

THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSSEE – Sen. Dorothy Hukill says she spent more time watching the Legislature this year, even though she didn’t appear in person at the Capitol.

The Port Orange Republican started treatment for cervical cancer shortly after her re-election to the District 14 seat in November but says she was glued to her computer – and her iPad – throughout the legislative session and the special session that followed.

Prior to her election to the Senate in 2012, Hukill, 70, served in the House for eight years. She’s the chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee and vice-chairwoman of the Senate Regulated Industries Committee. District 14 includes parts of Volusia and Brevard counties.

The News Service of Florida has five questions for Dorothy Hukill.

Plan to return

Q: Let’s start with your health. You missed the entire session and the special session because of your cancer treatment. How are you doing, and what are your plans regarding the upcoming session, since committee weeks start in September?

Hukill: My cancer treatments are finished so my main goal now is just building up my strength, you know, my stamina. I plan to attend the next session.

I did a legislative update at the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce (June 22). They were so sweet. They gave me such a warm welcome. They’re a very good group of people, but they gave me such a warm welcome. It was very exciting to be out there.

This was a fairly large group so it was very exciting to be in front of them. I’ve done it every year, as far as I can remember, since I’ve served in the Legislature. I feel good. … In fact, the chef even made my favorite dessert, which is chocolate cake.

Advice: Accept help

Q: What advice would you give to anyone else undergoing a serious medical treatment even if it’s not the same as yours, especially those trying to balance a professional life and family?

Hukill: I really don’t go anywhere at this point in time where someone does not approach me that is either aware of the treatment I’ve had or they have undergone treatment or are still undergoing treatment.

I think one of the most important things is to have a network, whether it’s family or friends, and to be honest with them about what you’re going through, and be honest with them about what you need, if you need some help, because people offer help. I’ve been offered so much help, but they don’t know what kind of help you need. You may need, depending at what point you are in your treatment, you may need someone to go pick up medication for you, someone to go shopping for you, someone just to talk to. I find that’s the most important thing.

‘Very lucky’

For me, also, and most people I talk to, a lot of trust in the medical team you have gotten together with because you have to feel confident that the treatment they’re giving you is correct, that the diagnosis is correct, and that what they’re recommending you to do is going to, hopefully, have a good outcome.

I personally have been very lucky because my medical team is top-notch. They’re very hands-on.

Their staff is immensely attentive. And that is very important because sometimes when you need to reach out, you want someone who is going to, if you can’t get them on the phone right then, you want them to be able to call you back and give you some information. And they’re very compassionate.

So there are very special people, I believe, who work in this field because you’re dealing with people who are ill. And not everybody has a good outcome. I have spoken to a lot of them personally. They do it because they believe in what they do and they really want to help people.

Kept up

Q: Even though you weren’t here in Tallahassee, you were very active managing your committee and working on legislation from afar. What was your biggest accomplishment and your biggest disappointment?

Hukill: Oh wow. My biggest accomplishment? I was able to maintain weekly conference calls with my education staff in Tallahassee, serving as chair of that committee. I wasn’t able to chair the committee, physically, because Sen. Wilton Simpson did that for me. I was able to set the agenda, review the bills, go over concerns or problems or amendments, watch from the Florida Channel, which I thought was fantastic.

So I actually probably watched more committees from afar than I would have there, because there I would have been in a committee. Oftentimes I would have my iPad on the Florida House watching something and my computer on the Florida Senate watching something and trying to keep up with everything.

On Bright Futures

Probably one of the biggest disappointments was the veto of (SB) 374. There was a lot of work put into that by me and others – Sen. Galvano, Sen. Simpson, the education staff, my staff. But, hey, we live to fight another day, and there are certain parts of those bills that we definitely need to work on next year.

We need to clean up Bright Futures because, according to the governor, and because what was in 374, (an expansion of Bright Futures) will only be covered for one year. And what that does, it makes it hard for college students and their families to plan.

They want to plan to go to school for two years and they only have funding for one year, or they only know what their funding will be for one year. And the same thing with four years. That’s going to be difficult.

So I think we need to clean that up and that’s probably an issue most people will agree upon.

Because the House and Senate have been very supportive of Bright Futures. So we can work on that, definitely, for next year.

Literacy bill failure

Reporter: I’m really surprised that you didn’t identify the House’s failure to pass the financial literacy bill as your biggest disappointment.

Hukill: It hurts my heart. That is a huge disappointment, my financial literacy bill, which, as you know, I’ve done for several years now. This is a bill that was co-sponsored by almost every single senator, passed unanimously in the Senate, passed all of the committees in the House unanimously, and was placed on second reading but never put on special order (by the House), so the Senate message could not be taken up.

Touching moment

I probably didn’t raise that with you as number one (disappointment) because I already have that bill as ready to go. So to me, it’s a done deal. … I was watching on the computer. They called the bill (in the Senate) and I thought it just would be immediately voted on. And all of a sudden there’s an amendment (to name the bill after Hukill). And I yelled at the computer screen, What in the hell? Thinking, who put an amendment on my bill?

Then they started reading and I was in tears. It was so touching. This is very important to me, and I really believe in it. And when I raise the issue, everybody agrees with it – educators and parents and chamber members. It’s just amazing the response you receive on the ground. So I’m not sure why it wasn’t put on special order in the House after unanimously passing every committee, and some of the chairmen spoke very positively for it.

I think it’s time this year. It needs to pass because it is going to help students so much. But, yeah, that was probably one of the most touching (moments). I had the what’s going on, and then, oh my gosh, (reactions) almost within two seconds of each other. Watching Sen. Latvala, I would have been speechless, had I been there.

Biggest takeaway

Q: You’ve had the unique opportunity, as a veteran legislator, of observing the session from a distance. What’s your biggest takeaway?

Hukill: I served in the House of Representatives, and I’ve served in the Senate. I’ve served under four speakers and, now, three presidents. They’ve all had different styles and different priorities. In the Senate, obviously, your impact is very critical because there’s only 40 of you.

Everyone has a voice in the Senate. The Senate is very inclusive, irrespective of what party you’re in. But I really don’t want to concentrate on the negatives of what happened this particular session.

I just want to say, you know what? We need to move on. We have a job to do.

We need to represent our constituents. We can do a lot of good. So that’s what my takeaway from this session is. Trying to rehash what happened or what didn’t happen or who did what is not going to get us to the point of coming together. There are so many issues we can agree upon.

There really are, at the end of the day, very few issues, even different parties, that you can’t agree upon. So you have to concentrate on those issues that you can agree upon. You have to look for that, and over time, you’ll be able to come together on the major issues.

Advice for freshmen

Q: You were elected to the Legislature 13 years ago. What advice would you give freshman lawmakers?

Hukill: That’s a good one. We were pretty close together in my class when we first came into the House of Representatives. And then a number of us had served together when we came into the Senate, which made things easy because we knew each other.

So I would say, number one, if you don’t have any prior elected experience – which I think is very helpful, very, very helpful, especially on the local level, it gives you a different perspective. Even though sometimes you don’t agree with your locals, because you’re looking at a state perspective, but there’s so much more that you have experience with.

Find a mentor

I think it’s good to reach to someone who may be a mentor to you. I’ve had wonderful mentors throughout my professional career. I had them when I was a teacher. I had them when I was in law school. I’ve had them in my personal life.

To reach out to someone who is a mentor and that can help you navigate this kind of system because what you may know from whatever background you came from, it’s going to be very different when you’re serving in the Legislature.

It’s also important to remember, don’t promise to do something you don’t know that you can do or support, because your word is your bond. I really believe that your word is your bond. If I say I’m going to support something I’m going to support something, unless something falls out of the clear blue sky.

Keep promises

One of the biggest concerns you get from constituents, you get it from up in Tallahassee, is that someone promised something and didn’t follow through, or someone promised to support something and didn’t follow through. So that’s very good advice. It’s advice that came from my parents.

Your word is your bond. It doesn’t have to be in writing. Of course, from a legal perspective, things have to be in writing. But I’m saying, on a personal level.

When you tell someone something, tell them what you can do. Don’t promise them what you can’t do. If you can’t do it, tell them. Be very, very upfront with them.