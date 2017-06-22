JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION 2017

Local activities include banquet, festival

Daytona Beach’s Juneteenth observance started with a banquet on June 14 and ended with a large community festival on Saturday at at Cypress Street Park.

This was the 17th year for the Juneteenth festival and 15th for the annual banquet.

On June 14, the local Juneteenth committee honored 19 “Hometown Heroes’’ during its banquet at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in Texas and Oklahoma found out that they were free in 1867, which was two years following the American Civil War. The official day celebrated was June 19, 1865.

