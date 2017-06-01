MEMORIAL DAY 2017

Remembering veterans’ sacrifice and service

A Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance was held on Monday at Daytona Memorial Park to pay tribute to local veterans and members of the military.

A Champions of Freedom presentation highlighted local veterans who served and sacrificed to defend the nation’s freedom.

Area residents of all ages participated in the ceremony at the Bellevue Avenue park, which included a meet-and-greet with veterans as well as a free lunch for attendees.

Middle and high school students who participated in “The True Meaning of Memorial Day’’ essay contest were recognized. The purpose was to help students understand the meaning of the holiday.

The remembrance event was hosted by Lohman Community Outreach, a program of Lohman Funeral Homes, Cemeteries & Cremation.

(Photos by DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM)