Program provides sage information to local seniors

The State of Florida saves millions of dollars with dedicated volunteers conducting investigations and assessments of nursing homes, in addition to assisting through SHINE and Meals on Wheels. SHINE is highlighted down the line.

Meals on Wheels is a community-based, meal-delivery program for seniors unable to provide or prepare their meals, supplementary funded by the Older Americans Act. The meals are delivered by volunteers.

The Office of Volunteer and Community Service, Florida Department of Elder Affairs, recruits volunteers and takes the time to acknowledge them.

Community conversation

Such was in store for Older Americans Month in May at the Palm Coast branch of the Flagler County Public Library.

“Age Out Loud”/“Advocacy and Aging – A Community Conversation” was designed for seniors in the state of their lives where interests, goals and dreams get a new and second start.

The cost-free discussion with refreshments were open to the public.

Dedicated Floridians who donate volunteer hours were honored, and recent Legislative activities presented by regional and State of Florida officials.

These practices were facilitated by Catherine Anne Avery, RN, LNC, Bureau Chief, Elder Rights, Florida Department of Elder Affairs; and Linda Levin, M.S.G., executive director, ElderSource.

“It’s a win for the seniors to have that job, to bring in some money, to pay for their prescriptions, pay for their gas, their rent, or for mortgages, or for food,” said Avery, citing the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

Valuable information

The superabundance of information pinpointed seniors that are 125 percent below the poverty level, are eligible in certain ways to be employed through the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a valuable program from the federal government, and the contractor being AARP (American Association of Retired Persons). And in Miami, UNIDAD of Miami Beach.

Regarding legal services, the Older Americans Act requirements apply, partnered by the Aging and Disability Resource Centers.

“We liaison with subcontractors to help answer questions,” said Avery. “We don’t do direct legal advice. But, they can help guide a senior that may have a legal issue – whether it’s tenant law, whether it’s some specific concerns – maybe an unlicensed contractor,” mentioned Avery, who continued to query, “How do I report this? What are my steps?”

Volunteers recognized

A plethora of information was in store.

Meanwhile, three SHINE volunteers were recognized for their responsibilities, the things they do – giving of themselves – their compassion and smiles. They were Virene Garrett, Carol Sarni, and Vivian Rowe.

SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs) is a statewide, volunteer program, making accessible free Medicare and health insurance education, counseling, and assistance to persons with Medicare, their families, and caregivers.

For further information, contact Joanne Hinkel at jhinkel@flaglercounty.org.

Sherman to address Flagler NAACP

The Flagler County NAACP will have a monthly meeting June 27, 6 p.m., at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. 1, Palm Coast.

Initiated by Membership Chair Jerusha Logan, Branch President Linda Sharpe Matthews announced that Sally A. Sherman, Deputy County Administrator for Flagler County, will be the speaker.

She will reflect on Flagler County’s 100-year anniversary regarding the recently issued proclamation of unity, recognizing equality for all citizens, and reconciliation for offenses large and small.

With over 35 years’ experience in local government, Mrs. Sherman is a dedicated public servant, experienced in management, administration, economic development, legislation, land planning, and human resources and communicating with citizens and local, state and federal leaders.

She holds a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Business from Barry University, a Dual Master degree in Public Administration and Management from Webster University, and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Troy State University.

Prior to joining Flagler County in September 2008, she served as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Deltona, Deputy County Manager for Seminole County, and the Assistant City Manager for the City of Leesburg.

She is a recipient of many awards, including the Florida City/County Managers Association Assistant in Leadership Award for the State of Florida.

Mrs. Sherman is a wife, mother, and grandmother.

For further details, contact the NAACP at 386-446-7822.

Celebrations

