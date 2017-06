Ready for swimmers



A grand re-opening event was held on June 3 for the Campbell Aquatic Center, also known as Campbell Pool. The pool is located at 313 School St., Daytona Beach. The pool had been closed for the past two years and renovations had been going on in recent months. Open swim hours, which are free, will be at the pool Monday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

(PHOTO BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM)