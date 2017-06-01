Some local summer camps still have space

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Parents looking for something for their kids to do need not fret. There still are plenty of summer activities available although some might be considered pricey.

The City of Daytona Beach has activities available through both its Leisure Services and Cultural Services Departments.

Leisure Services has summer camps ongoing at three different locations.

Those locations are the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd; and the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural & Educational Center, 100 Vine St.

“We are focusing on our summer camps at the three locations. …We do have limited programs. We still have some space available. We have extended our registration deadline,” said Percy Williamson, Leisure Services director.

Evenings the same

The Boys and Girls Club is partnering with the city to bring the camp at the Dickerson Center while the Central Daytona Beach Police Athletic League is doing the same at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden center.

The city runs and operates the summer program at Midtown and another at Ortona Playground at 1206 North Halifax Ave.

The three recreation centers still have their usual evening activities as camps end at 5 p.m.

“Our facilities still have same activities going in the evenings. It’s just that during the camp time the facilities won’t be available. After 5 p.m., regular activities resume. We even have gym schedules for our three centers,” said Williamson.

Pool reopens

There also is free open swim at the Campbell Aquatic Center located at 313 School St. and the Cypress Aquatic Center at 981 George W. Engram Blvd.

Open swim hours, which are free, will be at Campbell Monday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m., and at Cypress from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Campbell pool has a grand re-opening scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from noon until 4 p.m.

It’s free to the public.

“We encourage everyone to come out and take part of the activities. We are excited about the re-opening of Campbell pool and we invite everyone to its grand opening,” Williamson said.

The pool at Campbell was closed down for the past two years and renovations have been ongoing in recent months. The renovation cost is over $115,000.

Here is a partial list of camps available in the area.

Central Daytona Beach PAL Summer Camp

This camp takes place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Educational & Cultural Center from June 5-Aug. 4. The program fee is $450 for both Daytona residents and non-residents. There is a $25 registration fee. The camp is open for kids ages 6 through 12. Call 386-671-5119 or email Linda@cdbpal.com.

City of Daytona Beach Summer Camp

This camp takes place at Midtown on Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for ages 5-16. The program runs through July 28. Call 386-671-5540 for more information. The cost is $30 per week per child. The cost per second child is $27 per week and $25.50 per third child. The total cost for one child is $295. For three children, the total cost is $817.50.

Swimming lessons

The Cypress Aquatic Center has swimming lessons for children 6 months-12 years old on Saturdays from June 17-July 8. The cost is $30 per four class sessions. Scholarships are available for those who qualify, which could drop the cost to $5.

Free movies

The Cobb Daytona 12 Luxury Theaters, 1850 Legends Lane near the Daytona Beach International Speedway, is offering free movie nights for kids all ages. Shows start at 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information and schedule, call 386- 944-3922 or go to www.CobbTheaters.com.

Summer Science Day Camp

Derbyshire Place Christian Community Center, 962 Derbyshire Road in Holly Hill, is offering a summer science camp. It runs from June 12-30 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for rising fifth graders and ninth graders. The cost is $150 for the full three-week program. The camp will explore the properties of water, explore engineering principals and investigate how energy works. It includes field trips along with recreational activities. More information: Contact Marilyn Beecher at 386-947-7708 or derbyshireplace@gmail.com.