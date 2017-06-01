Volusia League of Cities honors city officials, employees

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Volusia League of Cities presented its 2017 Distinguished Service Awards on May 25 at the Sanborn Center in DeLand.

The organization promotes communication among the municipalities and municipal leaders in the Volusia area, fosters cooperative action in meeting common needs, represents Volusia area cities to the state league of cities, the state legislature, state agencies, county and federal government and promotes sound municipal government throughout Volusia County.

Honorees

The Presidents Award went to Chet Bell, Randy Croy and Ray Salazar.

The Mayor Blaine O’Neal Award of Excellence was presented to Joe W. Yarbrough of the City of South Daytona Beach.

The Elected Official of the Year went to the following: Mayor Bob Apgar, DeLand; Mayor Derrick Henry, Daytona Beach; and Mayor John Penny, Holly Hill.

Michael “Jake’ Johansson of Port Orange was named the Executive of the Year.

The Employee of the Year award went to the following: Mandy Osweiler, Administration, Oak Hill, Michelle Vallance, Administration, New Smyrna Beach; Richard “Ric’’ Goss, Community Planning and Development, Ormond Beach; Donna Banks, Economic Enrichment, New Smyrna Beach; Roni Jackson, Parks and Recreation, Daytona Beach Shores; Caroline Dorton, Public Safety, Orange City; Jonathan Dolan, Public Safety, Port Orange; Matt Doan, Public Works and Utilities, Deltona.

The Citizen of the Year honorees were Bob Storke of Orange City and the Trap Neuter Return Program volunteers of Deltona.