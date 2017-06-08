Volusia seeking applicants for advisory boards

SPECIAL TO THE

DAYTONA TIMES

The Volusia County Council is seeking applicants for positions on four advisory boards that research and make recommendations on topics affecting the community.

•A licensed electrical contractor is needed to serve on the Contractor Licensing and Construction Appeals Board, which hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the contractor licensing manager and considers variances of technical codes.

•The Children and Families Advisory Board is looking for applicants who live in west and northeast Volusia County. This board’s mission is to promote healthy children and develop strong families.

•The Personnel Board is also requesting applicants. The board serves in an advisory capacity in the administration of the county’s personnel merit system and acts as an independent forum in the hearing of adverse action, technical and discrimination appeals.

•The Volusia Growth Management Commission is seeking applicants who live in unincorporated areas. This group fosters intergovernmental cooperation and coordination in the provision of public services.

How to apply

The advisory boards were established to give citizens input into what happens in their community and to advise the County Council on matters that affect residents and their county government.

Applicants should have the expertise necessary to accomplish the board’s objectives, a reputation for integrity and community service, and an interest or experience in the area of board service desired.

Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.

For more information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Marcy Zimmerman at mzimmerman@volusia.org or 386-736-5920, ext. 12398.