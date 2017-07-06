AKA chapter celebrates 15th anniversary

The Chi Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) recently celebrated its15th anniversary with an all-white party and dinner at the Halifax Plantation Golf Club in Ormond Beach.

More than 225 guests joined members to commemorate the occasion.

The chapter, serving Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties, was chartered on July 3, 2002. Chi Delta Omega began with 21 members and has grown to 54 active members.

The organization, under the current leadership of Theresa Waters as president, provides scholarships each year to selected high school graduates, mentors high school students, coordinates the SMART Girls Program at the Flagler Boys and Girls Club, supports the Family Life Center, Sheltering Tree, Flagler Free Clinic, Flagler Food Pantry, Community Partnership for Children, as well as other organizations.

The sorority is an international service organization founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-lettered organization established by African-American, college-educated women.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of more than 290,000 members in approximately 993 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Liberia, the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Germany, South Korea, Bermuda, Japan, Canada, South Africa and the Middle East.