BREAKING NEWS: BETHUNE-COOKMAN PRESIDENT RETIRES

The Daytona Times has learned that Bethune-Cookman University President Dr. Edison O. Jackson will retire. It is unclear whether the retirement is voluntary or was the result of a specially called Board of Trustees meeting which took place on campus today, Tuesday, July 11. It is also unclear whether the retirement is effective immediately.

Sources have told the Daytona Times that a meeting of the entire staff, faculty, and administration was scheduled at 4 p.m. today to inform on-campus stakeholders, and that Board of Trustees Chairman Joe Petrock tentatively agreed to hold an open meeting with interested alumni this afternoon in the school’s Performing Arts Center.

The unexpected action comes in the wake of grassroots efforts to persuade B-CU’s trustees to fire Jackson as a consequence of questions surrounding financial transparency, a dormitory-building project that is estimated to cost the university more than $300 million, the appearance of US Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as the commencement speaker for the university’s spring Class of 2017, and other controversies.

The story is developing and will be updated as events occur.