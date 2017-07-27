City giving away backpacks again

Children and parents line up for backpacks on July 22, which were given away by the City of Daytona Beach at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural & Educational Center. The annual Mayor’s Backpack Give-A-Way continues with several dates for residents who need school supplies. Other giveaway dates: 9 a.m. to noon, Schnebly Recreation Center, July 29; Daisy Stocking Park, Aug. 5; Sunnyland Rec Center, Aug. 12. ID is required and a parent or guardian must be present. More information: 386-671-8250. (DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM)