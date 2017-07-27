City giving away backpacks again

July 27, 2017 Filed under DAYTONA BEACH, EVENTS, NEWS Posted by

Children and parents line up for backpacks on July 22, which were given away by the City of Daytona Beach at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural & Educational Center. The annual Mayor’s Backpack Give-A-Way continues with several dates for residents who need school supplies. Other giveaway dates: 9 a.m. to noon, Schnebly Recreation Center, July 29; Daisy Stocking Park, Aug. 5; Sunnyland Rec Center, Aug. 12. ID is required and a parent or guardian must be present. More information: 386-671-8250. (DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM)

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *