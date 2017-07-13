Community News

Free school physicals available from health department

Parents of school-aged children can get no-cost school physicals at Florida Department of Health (DOH) locations in Volusia County.

Students must be current on vaccinations to receive physicals at no cost. Child immunizations always are offered at no cost at DOH-Volusia locations.

Appointments are needed for school physicals but not for immunizations. Both services are available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at three DOH-Volusia locations:

• Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive

• New Smyrna Beach: 717 W. Canal St.

• Orange City: 775 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Take records

New and transferring students, kindergarten students, and those entering seventh grade must provide proof of immunizations to the school before children can receive a schedule or enter school on the first day of classes.

Parents are encouraged to take shot records with them when requesting immunizations.

Classes resume in Volusia County Schools on Monday, Aug. 14.

For more information on immunizations, visit volusiahealth.com/shots.

Allen Chapel to host men’s breakfast, fashion show

The Men’s Ministry at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Daytona Beach will host two events in July targeting men.

The first is a free community breakfast for men from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at the church, 580 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

Men are invited to attend, enjoy a full breakfast and fellowship while listening to guest speaker, the Rev. Terence R. Gray, senior pastor of St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Orlando.

July 29 show

Likewise, the men of Allen will present a men’s fashion show at the church Saturday, July 29, at 4 p.m. Male models will showcase business, casual, church, sportswear and African attire. The finale will feature men in white.

The donation for the fashion show is $25 and tickets are available at the church.

Both events are a prelude to the church’s annual Men’s Day in August. The church is under the leadership of the Rev. Nathan Mugala.

For more information, call the church at 386-255-1195 Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COAD sets review meeting

Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the Dennis McGee Room on the second floor of the Daytona Beach International Airport, 700 Catalina Drive. The public is invited.

A representative from Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will provide an overview of programs that assist low- to moderate-income homeowners with certain home repairs, wind hazard mitigation, first-time homebuyer assistance, and other programs.

Members will discuss ways to support Volusia Interfaith/Agencies Networking in Disaster (VIND) as it supports Hurricane Matthew survivors in long-term recovery.

About COAD

COAD is a multi-agency group that assists local governments in organizing and deploying volunteers and resources in response to the unmet needs of local disaster survivors.

Membership is open to individuals, faith-based groups, government agencies, civic clubs, volunteer organizations, social service agencies, business people and emergency management personnel.

For more information, visit www.volusiacoad.org.

Deltona to sponsor blood drive

The City of Deltona is sponsoring a blood drive for OneBlood from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14. Their mobile collection unit will be in the parking lot at Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd.

Donors will receive a OneBlood Tervis Tumbler and a wellness checkup which includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.

To make the donation process better, make an appointment online at oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code 24087.

Human Services board meets Tuesday

Volusia County’s Human Services Advisory Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties, 3747 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The meeting will include an election of officers, report and updates pertaining to the Community Services Block Grant, financial summaries, client satisfaction survey results, new mission and vision statements, the advisory board’s meeting schedule, and other program updates.

The advisory board assists the Volusia County Council in developing Community Services Block Grant program goals and objectives, identifying community needs, and evaluating program effectiveness.

For more information, contact Human Services Manager Clayton Jackson at 386-736-5956 or cjackson@volusia.org.

Five blood drives planned in Flagler

The Flagler County Fire Station 92 – located at the Flagler Executive Airport, 130 Airport Road – will host the first of five blood drives in the county from noon to 5 p.m. July 17.

Additional blood drives will be held at the following locations Flagler locations:

•10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19, City of Bunnell, 201 W. Moody Blvd.

•10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 20, Flagler County Sheriff’s Operations Center, 901 E. Moody Blvd.

•11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21, Palm Coast Fire Department Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Parkway

•10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24, Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 3.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made online at www.oneblooddonor.org.