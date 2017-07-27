Community News

Council to break ground on Turnbull Bay Bridge

The Volusia County Council will break ground on the new Mike Eader Turnbull Bay Bridge at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, on the east side of the existing bridge. The bridge will be closed to traffic from 8 to 10:30 a.m. to accommodate the ceremony. Detour signs will be in place.

The $7.9 million project is being funded by the federal government. Construction is scheduled for completion in December 2018.

According to County Engineer Gerald Brinton, the new bridge will be 440 feet Longer and 20 feet wider than the existing bridge. It will extend over the east causeway and feature two 11-foot-wide travel lanes, 6-foot-wide sidewalks on each side, and 8-foot-wide safety shoulders with traffic barriers.

The bridge will be built in phases, allowing vehicular traffic to be maintained throughout construction.

Honors DeLand resident

The Volusia County Council voted to name the bridge after the late Mike Eader, a New Smyrna Beach resident who encouraged the county to keep the old bridge open during construction of the new bridge.

The existing bridge, which was built in 1967, has deteriorated with age and has required frequent repairs. In 2011, after the state deemed one of the support beams at risk for imminent failure, the bridge was closed for 20 days while Volusia County, in collaboration with the City of New Smyrna Beach, made temporary repairs at a cost of $114,400.

Leware Construction Co. of Florida is the project contractor.

Cultural Council to meet July 28

The Cultural Council of Volusia County will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, July 28, at the African American Museum of the Arts, 325 S. Clara Ave., DeLand.

Members will hear updates about the Community Cultural Grant, the Arts License Plate Fund and the Ocean Center ECHO Gallery. The public is invited to attend.

The Cultural Council is appointed by the Volusia County Council to advise on matters relating to cultural arts in the community and to assist in the appropriation of operational grant funding for cultural and heritage organizations in the county.

For more information, contact Cultural Coordinator Jessi Jackson Smith at jjsmith@volusia.org or 386-736-5953, ext. 15872.