Daytona State to offer daytime welding classes

In response to increasing demand for skilled welders, Daytona State College (DSC) has expanded its welding program to offer daytime courses leading to an industry-recognized certificate in Welding Technology, beginning fall semester. The new daytime option for future welders adds to evening classes already in place.

DSC’s two-semester welding program prepares students to become professional metalworkers, where they can apply their skills to careers in manufacturing, construction, aerospace, shipbuilding, pipefitting, automotive and more.

‘Great need’

“There is a great need for skilled and certified welders in our region and across the nation,” said DSC welding instructor Timothy Colburn, who has 40 years in commercial welding.

“Experienced welders can earn six figures,” he noted, adding the average age of today’s welding workforce is over 60. “The pipeline needs to be filled for the U.S. to remain competitive in the manufacturing world.”

Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a full-time course schedule. Financial aid is available for eligible students. All classes are held on the Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. (Fall evening welding classes are full at this time.)

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment opportunities in Florida for welders are expected to increase by more than 18 percent through 2024, with median hourly wages of nearly $19.

Registration for fall semester is under way now. Classes start Aug. 28.

For details, contact Timothy.Colburn@DaytonaState.edu or Admissions, 386-506-3059, or visit DaytonaState.edu.