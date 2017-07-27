Greater New Zion honors Troutman for decades of service

Darnell L. Troutman, a native and lifelong resident of Daytona Beach, was honored on July 23 at Greater New Zion Primitive Baptist Church for his long tenure of service.

Troutman is a third-generation church member, who has been an asset to the church for purposes of kingdom building. In particular, he has faithfully orchestrated two notable ministries for the past 37 years: the bicycle and truck ministries.

In the bicycle ministry, coined because of his mode of transportation, he opened the church doors, cleared safety alarms, set climate controls, and checked the property for vandalism. With the truck ministry, he transported young children to church school and worship service on a weekly basis.

Renovations coordinator

He currently serves on the church’s board of trustees, Brotherhood Chorus, ushers and with the Church School Department.

For the past seven months, he has devoted countless hours of expert workmanship toward the renovation of the church parsonage. He was the on-site coordinator, who made final decisions regarding those renovations.

Active in community

Troutman attended Bonner Elementary and Campbell Junior and Senior High schools and graduated from Bethune-Cookman College (now University). He is a licensed journeyman electrician, employed by the Volusia County School District as a facilities maintenance technician.

He also is a life member of the Bethune-Cookman University Alumni Association, a member of the Boaz Masonic Lodge and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society.

In addition, he has received the Daytona Beach Juneteenth Committee’s Hometown Heroes Award, the local NAACP’s Outstanding Service Award, an honor from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s for its Dial-A-Dad Mentoring Program, and the Longevity Award for service from Greater New Zion.

He is married to Patricia Hicks Troutman and is the father of three children and the grandfather of nine.