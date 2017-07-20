Local vet injured in accident; family grateful for prayers

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Muriel Bethune was cheerful Wednesday at Halifax Hospital when talking about her husband, Hobson, who suffered injuries last week in a motorcycle accident in Daytona Beach.

“He is a blessing and he has always been faithful. We would like the prayers to continue. We know that God is in charge. We know Hobson will be back healthy as he always was.’’

On Wednesday, Hobson Bethune Sr. was in serious but stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle and crashed the night of July 14 on State Road 441/Peninsula Drive near Blais Avenue. He suffered a fracture in one leg and broken vertebrae bones. There was no neurological damage, his wife said.

“It’s shocking for anyone when something happens because you don’t really know. The first thing that you do know is your faith. Faith is the equalizer,” Mrs. Bethune said.

Beloved veteran

Hobson Bethune is a local hero and one of Daytona’s most beloved sons.

The grandson of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, he is a retired United States Marine Corps veteran who served his country for 30 years and held one of the high enlisted ranks, a master gunnery sergeant (E-9).

In addition, the local veteran is known for the hard work and dedication he puts into improving his community and the lives of the people in it.

“This is our time when we say how grateful we are when people do good things for us. Hobson has been at the front of doing lots of good things. He always does things because it’s the right thing to do,” Mrs. Bethune told the Daytona Times.

Plenty of prayers

The family is happy with the community support rallying around him.

“The community has been super supportive. Everyone has been positive and sending positive prayers and wishes. Hobson has many friends,’’ she remarked.

“The family is grateful for every prayer, every phone call and every bit of support. Hobson is always a grateful, spiritual and faithful person.’’

Top veteran honor

On Memorial Day 2016, Bethune was honored as Volusia County Veteran of the Year for his work with various veteran organizations and for his work in the community during a ceremony at the Daytona Beach Bandshell.

He is a member of several veteran organizations, including the Marine Corps League Detachment 638 in Daytona Beach, American Veterans (AMVETS) in Daytona and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Port Orange.

Volunteer coach

Bethune also volunteers as a youth basketball coach for the City of Daytona Beach’s Leisure Services Department and was once the executive director of the Daytona Beach Police Athletic League.

“All his veteran pals and veteran organizations like the Marine League have prayed for him as well as all his friends from across the world. They all talk about the tough and wonderful Marine that he is,’’ Mrs. Bethune added.